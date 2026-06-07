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Seattle weather: Saturday's storms to ease by Sunday

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FOX 13 Seattle
Weather
Published June 7, 2026 4:00 AM PDT
Published June 7, 2026 4:00 AM PDT
Seattle weather: Saturday's storms to ease by Sunday
Seattle weather: Saturday's storms to ease by Sunday

Seattle weather: Saturday's storms to ease by Sunday

FOX 13 Meteorologist Ilona McCauley takes a look at your 7-day forecast.

Seattle - The cold, upper-level low will continue to move out during the day on Sunday.  A few isolated showers will be possible, but most will see drier skies with afternoon sunbreaks.   The break in the rain will be short-lived as another disturbance will increase rain chances on Monday.

Decreasing clouds on Sunday.

The upper level low moves out with decreasing rain on Sunday.

Sunday will be a far better day to head outdoors.  If you're hitting the trails, the weather will be drier, but the trails are likely to still be wet from Saturday's downpours. 

It will be a better day to be outdoors on Sunday.

After dodging heavy downpours Saturday, look for afternoon sun breaks on Sunday.

Even with Sunday's partial clearing, afternoon highs will still be cooler than normal across Western Washington.  Many will only see highs in the low 60s. 

Afternoon highs around Western Washington Sunday.

Even with the sunbreaks, afternoon highs will still be cooler than normal.  (FOX13 Seattle)

A cool and wet start to the week with below normal temperatures expected through Wednesday.  By next weekend, we will warm to near 80 degrees. 

The extended forecast for the Seattle metro area.

A cool and wet start to the week with a warm-up expected by next weekend. 

Weather