Seattle weather: Saturday's storms to ease by Sunday

The cold, upper-level low will continue to move out during the day on Sunday. A few isolated showers will be possible, but most will see drier skies with afternoon sunbreaks. The break in the rain will be short-lived as another disturbance will increase rain chances on Monday.

The upper level low moves out with decreasing rain on Sunday.

Sunday will be a far better day to head outdoors. If you're hitting the trails, the weather will be drier, but the trails are likely to still be wet from Saturday's downpours.

After dodging heavy downpours Saturday, look for afternoon sun breaks on Sunday.

Even with Sunday's partial clearing, afternoon highs will still be cooler than normal across Western Washington. Many will only see highs in the low 60s.

Even with the sunbreaks, afternoon highs will still be cooler than normal. (FOX13 Seattle)

A cool and wet start to the week with below normal temperatures expected through Wednesday. By next weekend, we will warm to near 80 degrees.