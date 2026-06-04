Seattle reaches $2.6M settlement with female cops who alleged sexual harassment

The Brief The City of Seattle reached a $2.6 million settlement with four current and former female police officers who filed a lawsuit in April 2024 alleging sexual harassment, discrimination, and a hostile work environment. The officers accused former Police Chief Adrian Diaz, a lieutenant, and the department's HR manager of grooming and harassment, noting that the department's own 2023 report previously validated a culture of discrimination against women. Three of the four plaintiffs continue to serve with the Seattle Police Department, and their attorney expressed hope that new leadership will improve working conditions moving forward.



The City of Seattle has reached a $2.6 million settlement with four female police officers who claimed they were sexually harassed, discriminated against and subjected to a hostile work environment.

The city settled a lawsuit filed by current and former Seattle police officers Lauren Truscott, Valerie Carson, Kame Spencer and Judinna Gulpan.

They allege they were "groomed" and harassed by then-Police Chief Adrian Diaz, Lt. John O'Neil and SPD's human resource manager, Rebecca McKechnie, and filed the initial complaint in April 2024. The lawsuit also claimed that Seattle Police has a history of sexual discrimination and harassment, which the department even validated with their "30x30" report in Sep. 2023, which identified the many barriers faced by women in SPD — masculine culture, double standards for women, exclusion, discrimination and more.

The women originally sought $5 million in recompense.

Four Seattle police officers who accused the department of sexual harassment, gender discrimination, and hostile work environment. (FOX 13 Seattle)

City settles sexual harassment lawsuit

"We are happy to see the City of Seattle take accountability for what was a clear lapse in leadership by the previous administration. We hope new leadership will improve working conditions for

everyone within the Seattle Police Department," said Sumeer Singla, one of their attorneys. "Our clients are pleased to put this episode behind them. They are committed to serving the City of Seattle and hope for successful careers within the Seattle Police Department."

Three of the four women continue to serve in the Seattle Police Department, and one has since retired.

FOX 13 Seattle has reached out to the Seattle City Attorney's Office, but has not heard back yet.

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