Auburn Police fires officer arrested for immoral communication with minor
AUBURN, Wash - The police officer arrested in May on allegations of immoral communication with a minor has been fired from the Auburn Police Department.
According to the police department, the officer was terminated effective May 28, after an internal investigation found sufficient evidence of "off-duty conduct" to support the decision. This comes after an officer was arrested in an online child sex abuse operation conducted by detectives on May 15.
Detectives had made contact with the suspect on May 13, and moved quickly to develop probable cause and arrest him within two days.
"The allegations in this case are deeply troubling and do not reflect the values, professionalism, or integrity of the Auburn Police Department. Our duty as officers is to ensure the safety and well-being of the public, especially children," said Auburn Police Chief Mark Caillier after the arrest. "This officer has broken that trust, and this incident will be handled as promptly as possible, while still ensuring that due process is followed."
The officer has not yet been formally charged.
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The Source: Information in this story comes from the Auburn Police Department, as well as previous coverage from FOX 13 Seattle.