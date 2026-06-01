Longview mill implosion: Thousands of dead fish found in drainage ditches

The Brief Nearly 2,000 dead fish have been pulled from drainage ditches near a Longview paper mill following a deadly industrial implosion. State environmental officials confirmed that area drinking water and the Columbia River remain completely safe from chemical contamination. Crews expect the number of dead fish to grow as the regional waterway network is flushed out over the coming days.



Environmental crews have collected nearly 2,000 dead fish from drainage ditches near the Nippon Dynawave paper mill following a deadly tank implosion that killed 11 workers, according to the Department of Ecology.

(Washington Department of Ecology)

Environmental impact after Longview mill implosion

What we know:

State environmental officials confirmed that nearly 2,000 dead fish have been recovered from ditch systems in areas surrounding the paper mill. The vast majority of the dead fish were found inside the Coal Creek Slough.

Cleanup teams and testing crews remain onsite at the paper mill to manage the aftermath. The Department of Ecology said that the massive fish die-off happened as the waterway system was flushed out over the last few days. Officials stated that the total number of dead fish is expected to grow as the flushing process continues.

Despite the high number of dead fish, officials with the Department of Ecology emphasized that local drinking water is safe. Ongoing tests show that local pH levels are exactly where they are supposed to be. Furthermore, state experts confirmed that the water in the Columbia River is safe and was not contaminated by chemicals from the facility.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle and the Washington Department of Ecology.

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