The Brief A harbor seal named "Benny" has died after being found shot in the head in the Hood Canal. Rescuers said the seal had shown signs of recovery before suddenly taking a fatal turn during rehabilitation. Investigators have not identified who shot Benny, and wildlife groups fear similar cases may be underreported.



A harbor seal that was shot in the head in Washington's Hood Canal has died, marking a heartbreaking end to her rescue and recovery mission.

The seal, affectionately named "Benny," passed away while under the care of marine wildlife welfare group SR-3 in Des Moines.

The backstory:

Back in February, Benny was found in dire condition on a dock in Quilcene along the Olympic Peninsula. Rescuers said she was extremely emaciated, and had lots of discharge and blood on her.

SR-3 staff rescue harbor seal shot in head in Hood Canal

Radiographs revealed Benny had been shot in the head, with a projectile lodged in her muzzle. The culprit has never been caught.

Despite suffering from extensive damage, SR-3 said Benny was showing signs of recovery. She was eating more, and there was hope she could eventually be released.

But tragically, FOX 13 received word that Benny had died on Tuesday.

Dig deeper:

This is not the first time a harbor seal was found shot in the head in the Hood Canal. In August 2025, another harbor seal was found in roughly the same area with a bullet lodged in its brain casing. That seal also appeared to be getting better during rehabilitation before taking a fatal turn.

Shooting a harbor seal in the wild is illegal under federal law. SR-3 believed neither case was accidental.

"How many of the dead ones that end up on the beach, if you did full body radiographs, would we find a bullet in?", said Sarah Penhallegon, director and founder of Center Valley Animal Rescue. "Probably way more than we think. How under reported is this?"

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