Capitol Hill, Seattle nightclub shooting suspect held on $1.5M bail

The Brief A 19-year-old Tacoma man is being held on $1.5 million bail following a mid-May shooting outside a Capitol Hill nightclub that injured three people, including a man he had been fighting with. Surveillance video and court documents show the suspect fired a gun down the sidewalk after security guards repeatedly struggled to separate him and the victim outside the venue. The suspect remains in the King County Jail on probable cause for first-degree assault while prosecutors await an official case referral from the Seattle Police Department, which is due by Wednesday.



The 19-year-old Tacoma man accused of shooting three people outside a nightclub in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood in mid-May is being held on $1.5 million bail.

According to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, the suspect made his first appearance in court on Saturday, where a judge found probable cause for investigation of first-degree assault and ordered his bail set at $1.5 million.

Three injured in Capitol Hill shooting

The incident occurred early in the morning on May 18, outside Cultura, a nightclub at 10th Ave and E Pike St. Around 1:10 a.m., the suspect got into a fight with the victim, another man, outside the club, according to surveillance video detailed in first appearance court documents obtained by FOX 13 Seattle.

Per the court documents, security was struggling to keep the suspect and victim apart.

Eventually, the suspect and a group of other men he was with walked away, but then the suspect ran back, argued and possibly fought with the victim. Security wrestled them apart again, and escorted the suspect and the others down the sidewalk.

As they walked away, the victim followed and shouted something at them, and the suspect pulled out a gun and started firing.

According to court documents, three people were struck by gunfire, including the man the suspect was arguing with.

What's next for Seattle shooting suspect?

The prosecutor's office says the suspect has not been officially charged yet, and is awaiting a case referral from Seattle Police Department investigators. The deadline for that case referral is Wednesday.

The suspect remains in King County Jail on bail.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Man dies after stabbing in Tacoma, WA; homicide investigation underway

Residents near Seattle’s Aurora Avenue frustrated by rising gun violence

What to know about the southern WA 'Country Meadows' wildfire prompting evacuations

Chelan, WA 14-year-old arrested for shooting 17-year-old

After 6 years on the run, Renton police arrest man for 2020 homicide

UW student concerned over 911 response to potential suspect sighting

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.