Residents near Seattle’s Aurora Avenue frustrated by rising gun violence

Neighbors living near Aurora Avenue are on edge after a weekend shooting marked the latest incident in a wave of persistent gun violence and criminal activity gripping the area.

Residents say the sound of gunfire has become a regular occurrence, with multiple shootings reported in the vicinity over the last few weeks.

Dozens of shots fired over the weekend

The latest escalation occurred around 4 a.m. Saturday near Aurora Avenue North and North 98th Street. Seattle Police responded to the scene after neighbors reported hearing more than 30 gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a chaotic scene with 20 shell casings on the west side of Aurora Avenue and another 20 on the east side. The gunfire damaged at least one vehicle and multiple buildings.

Residents report that stray bullets are routinely striking parked cars and flying directly into homes.

Aurora Avenue neighbors

What they're saying:

"My wife and I have been shocked," one neighbor said. "We could’ve lost our son. Thank God he’s alright."

Prostitution and traffic drive community frustration

According to local community members, the severe spike in violence is directly tied to illicit activity spilling off the main thoroughfare and onto residential streets.

"We have nightly prostitution, we have the gun violence that is coming along with it," a resident said, noting that a revolving door of pimps and johns regularly circles the neighborhood.

Local perspective:

Neighbors expressed deep frustration with local leaders, stating they have reached out to Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson’s office, the City Council, and the Seattle Police Department to little avail.

"What we’ve gotten is a lot of nothing," a resident remarked. "It’s terrifying to live here, and it’s even more terrifying that the city is absolutely doing nothing to protect the citizens in this neighborhood."

Frustrated by the perceived lack of city response, some community members took matters into their own hands by erecting makeshift barriers. Although the initial barriers were quickly vandalized, neighbors rebuilt them with stronger reinforcements. Near the structures, a hand-drawn chalk picture carries a stark message: "No Gunfire."

"We’re just afraid that a neighbor is going to have to die before the city will do something," another resident added.

Neighbors call for law enforcement action

Many in the community are urging city officials to strictly enforce the "SOAP" (Stay Out of Areas of Prostitution) law. Passed in 2024, the ordinance is designed to curb sex trafficking in the area.

Mayor's Office in Seattle responds to Aurora Avenue gun violence

In response to inquiries, the Mayor’s Office released a statement acknowledging that the recent gun violence is "deeply unsettling." Officials confirmed that public safety staff met with community members to hear their concerns directly.

As an immediate response, the Seattle Police Department is increasing late-night and early-morning emphasis patrols along Aurora Avenue. The city is also deploying its Gun Violence Reduction Unit to the area.

While the Mayor's Office stated these immediate steps are underway, they acknowledged that these steps along are not enough and that "long-term public safety also means supporting community-led solutions, addressing chronic issues that contribute to violence, and making sure residents feel heard and supported. This work is ongoing, and the City remains committed to working alongside the community to improve safety and quality of life along Aurora."

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Family in court to see WA man accused of killing Growler Guys employee

RV fire on Seattle's Beacon Hill sparks neighborhood safety concerns

Neighbors along Seattle's Aurora Avenue grapple with 4 shootings in 72 hours

How to catch yourself a single with Seattle Mariners speed dating

Loved ones honor slain UW student Juniper Blessing

WA's latest-ever opening of North Cascades Highway set for June 25

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.