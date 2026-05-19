Loved ones honor slain UW student Juniper Blessing

The Brief Loved ones of 19-year-old University of Washington student Juniper Blessing are asking the public to remember her for her kindness, curiosity, and love of nature rather than her tragic death. Hundreds of people gathered for a memorial vigil in her hometown of Santa Fe, New Mexico, where friends and family celebrated her passions for singing and atmospheric science. Blessing's family hopes her legacy will inspire positive action and remind people to support one another, extending a message of solidarity especially to the grieving LGBTQ community.



As prosecutors move forward with murder charges in the death of 19-year-old University of Washington student Juniper Blessing, her loved ones are asking the public to focus on her life rather than her tragic death.

New court documents have revealed details about the brutal killing of the teenager, who grew up in Santa Fe. A 31-year-old man has been charged in the violent attack.

However, family and friends say they want the world to remember Blessing for her kindness, curiosity, and the joy she brought to those around her.

Hundreds gather for New Mexico vigil

Hundreds of people recently gathered in Blessing's hometown of Santa Fe for a vigil filled with music, flowers, and shared memories.

Kevin Bowen, the executive director of the Human Rights Alliance Santa Fe and a spokesperson for the Blessing family, helped organize the event. He noted that classmates, friends, and family members all spoke of the teenager's impact on their lives.

"She was, as her mother would say, pure love," Bowen said.

Bowen recounted how Blessing made people feel seen, often approaching new students at school to welcome them. Blessing’s brother also shared that she was one of his best friends and frequently helped him through his problems.

Juniper Blessing, 19, was identified as the University of Washington student who was killed in a stabbing on an off-campus apartment complex. (Human Rights Alliance)

A passion for science and nature

Those who knew Blessing described her as a curious and very loving person. Following the tragedy, her mother recalled stories from Blessing's childhood, including how she loved bugs and taught her mother not to fear them.

"Juniper showed her, 'They just walk on your hands,'" Bowen said.

In another childhood memory, Bowen shared that when a hummingbird died after hitting the family's skylight, Blessing buried the bird and planted a flower on top of it so it "would always have something to eat."

Before her death, Blessing was studying atmospheric science at the University of Washington and was also known as a gifted singer.

Honoring a legacy of kindness

Loved ones say they are sharing Blessing’s story not only to honor her memory, but also to remind people to look out for one another. They extended this message especially to the LGBTQ community, which is currently struggling through this tragedy.

Bowen described the death as "such a great loss," but noted the family hopes her story will inspire positive action.

"The mother really is concerned that what happened changes things and makes a difference, and that this wasn't for naught," Bowen said.

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