The Brief The UW student killed in a stabbing at an off-campus apartment has been identified as 19-year-old Juniper Blessing. Family members and New Mexico leaders remembered Blessing as a talented and compassionate young artist. A 31-year-old suspect has appeared in court and is being held on $10 million bail.



The transgender University of Washington student that was stabbed to death in the laundry room of an off-campus apartment complex has been identified.

Juniper Blessing, 19, a Santa Fe native, was a graduate of the New Mexico School of the Arts.

A memorial outside the Nordheim Apartments by the University of Washington, where Juniper Blessing was killed.

Blessing's family has since released a statement in response to her killing:

"Juniper's loss not only devastates us but diminishes the world.

"Juniper was simply the most amazing human being we have ever known — highly intelligent, extremely talented, and deeply sensitive to the needs of others.

"Perhaps most importantly, Juniper was courageously living their life as who they were until it was cut tragically short. Blessed with many loving friends, family members and mentors, Juniper will be deeply missed."

The Santa Fe New Mexican posted the statement, issued by the Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham also issued the following statement regarding Juniper's fatal stabbing:

"Tonight, New Mexico grieves the loss of Juniper Blessing, a 19-year-old artist and New Mexico School of the Arts graduate who had a full, brilliant life ahead.

"Juniper’s life was taken in the most senseless and violent of circumstances. My heart goes out to her family, friends, and the entire NMSA community. I refuse to accept a world where our young people are taken in this way. New Mexico stands with Juniper’s family and community.

"We will stand with them until justice is served."

The suspect in the fatal stabbing, 31-year-old Christopher Leahy, made his first court appearance on Thursday. He is being held on $10 million bail.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Three King County residents monitored for rare Andes hantavirus

Seattle police arrest 20-year-old man in deadly shooting at Lake City business

Student says man who broke into their apartment matches suspect description in fatal stabbing

'You can strip search me!' Couple caught hiding dozens of razor clams in waders

How to get tickets for Journey's new Seattle concert date at Climate Pledge Arena

Tacoma man accused of gunning down man sitting on sidewalk

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.