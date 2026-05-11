Tacoma man accused of gunning down man sitting on sidewalk

The Brief James Henderson, 52, has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting 32-year-old Khiree Johnson-Scott in the chest after the victim refused to move a chair blocking a sidewalk. Henderson, who has a prior second-degree murder conviction and was released from prison in 2017, pleaded not guilty and is being held on $1.5 million bail. If convicted, this could mark Henderson’s "third strike," potentially resulting in a life sentence without the possibility of parole.



Pierce County prosecutors have charged 52-year-old James Henderson, aka "Big Papa," with second-degree murder.

Tacoma Police arrested him on Friday.

Man shot near Seattle homelessness encampment

Detectives say he shot a 32-year-old man in the chest who goes by the street name of "Fly" near a homeless encampment on April 23, because the victim was sitting in a chair blocking a sidewalk and refused to move out of his way.

Henderson was last released from prison in May 2017 after serving time for second-degree assault.

He was previously incarcerated from 1996 to 2007 for second-degree murder.

If convicted of murder, it could be his third strike, sending him to prison for life.

Accused shooter appears in court

Henderson pleaded not guilty in court today. His bail was increased to $1.5 million.

The victim's wife spoke in court today.

Here is a portion of a news release from Tacoma Police: "At approximately 9:00 p.m. on April 23, 2026, Tacoma Police responded to the 1100 block of S J St following reports of a shooting. Officers arrived and located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers immediately began lifesaving measures until personnel from the Tacoma Fire Department arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased."

The Pierce County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 32-year-old Khiree Johnson-Scott.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

3 names emerge as potential Seattle Seahawks buyers

Seattle man investigated after video shows him throwing rock at Hawaii monk seal

Seattle-area hit with major traffic disruptions this weekend

Eastern WA winery with 4.5M gallons engulfed in flames

Dispute over Seattle Children’s helipad noise sparks public outcry

WA's first wildfire of the season in Okanogan-Wenatchee Forest now 100% contained

Boater appeared passed out before crashing into rocks in Steilacoom

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.