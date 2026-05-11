'You can strip search me!' Couple caught hiding dozens of razor clams in waders

The Brief A couple is facing multiple criminal charges after a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) officer discovered they had harvested nearly double the legal limit of razor clams. Bodycam footage shows a woman pulling 23 extra clams from the inside of her waders after initially denying having more than the daily limit of 15. The pair is accused of first-degree overlimit, providing false information and failing to submit their catch for inspection.



A couple is facing criminal charges after allegedly trying to smuggle dozens of razor clams off the Washington coast, with a woman hiding them in her waders.

The backstory:

A Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) police officer spotted the couple in Long Beach, who appeared to be highly skilled at harvesting.

They were seen digging up clams and passing them between eachother, making sure they didn't have more than 15 razor clams in their clam bags, which is the daily limit per person.

Bodycam video of a WDFW Police officer confronting a couple in Long Beach, Washington. (Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police)

Bodycam captures wader discovery

However, the WDFW said it became obvious the woman was stashing extra clams in her waders. The officer approached them once they were done harvesting.

What They Said:

"So, I have a 28-minute video of you guys digging clams…" said WDFW Police Officer Garrison.

"You're welcome to search my personnel. You can strip search me! You can cavity search me!" said the man.

"I don't believe that you have any clams in your waders. I believe that she has clams in her waders," said Officer Garrison.

The woman had an extra 23 clams hiding in her waders and boots, 23 over the limit.

A woman pulls out clams from her waders in Long Beach, Washington. (Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police)

At one point before the confrontation, the couple filled an empty clam bag from a different individual who walked down to them. That bag was never recovered.

The couple is facing charges of first-degree overlimit, failing to submit catch for inspection, digging for another, and providing false information.

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