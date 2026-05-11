Starbucks announces dozens of Seattle summer layoffs

In a notice to Washington's Employment Security Department on May 7, Starbucks announced a move to lay off more than 60 employees in Seattle.

Following the closure of several popular Starbucks retail locations, like the café in the University District and the Capitol Hill Starbucks Reserve, the company has announced layoffs in a different sector of their business.

The employees impacted will not be baristas, but rather members of their Starbucks Support Center on Utah Avenue South in Seattle. Baristas are typically offered options to continue working for the company at other locations.

Beginning June 20, the company will lay off 61 employees, mostly in cybersecurity, engineering, and technology product roles within the company.

The layoffs will continue until Aug. 28, 2026.

(Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

What they're saying:

"The affected employees are not represented by a Union and none of the employees have any bumping rights. In other words, they will not be able to displace employees with less seniority due to the terminations," said EVP, Chief Partner Officer Sara Kelly.

"This reorganization is not the result of and will not result in the relocation and/or contracting out of company operations and/or employees’ positions," Kelly continued.

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