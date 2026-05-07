WA's first wildfire of the season sparks in Okanogan-Wenatchee forest

The Brief The Libby Creek Fire is burning 125 acres in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, marking an early start to Washington’s 2026 wildfire season. The fire is located roughly six miles outside of Twisp and currently 60% contained as 92 responders work the scene. U.S. Forest Service investigators have determined the cause of the fire was human activity.



Washington's first wildfire of the 2026 fire season sparked in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest on Thursday.

What we know:

The "Libby Creek Fire" is approximately 125 acres and 60% contained as of Thursday night, according to the U.S. Forest Service. It's burning about eight miles outside the town of Twisp, Washington.

The Libby Creek Fire burns in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest on May 7, 2026, marking an early start to Washington's wildfire season. (U.S. Forest Service)

A total of 92 personnel are responding to the fire. The fire was determined to be human-caused.

It was discovered at around 2:10 p.m. and has grown 25 acres in the last 24 hours. The fire's estimated cost is $80,000 and no homes or structures are threatened.

The fire comes as temperatures in the region reached the mid-70s with relatively low humidity, creating dry conditions earlier than usual.

What we don't know:

Fire officials have not specified exactly how the fire started, but did confirm it was human-related.

What's next:

Crews will continue to reinforce containment lines throughout the day. Weather conditions remain a concern, as low humidity and light winds are forecast for Friday.

What you can do:

With the first notable fire of the season confirmed as human-caused, officials urge the public to practice extreme caution with campfires, equipment, and any items that could produce a spark.

You can monitor air quality and fire updates through the Washington Department of Natural Resources or the U.S. Forest Service.

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