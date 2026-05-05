Covington, WA homicide suspect Kyle Cathcart in custody. Here’s what we know

The Brief Kyle Cathcart is in custody, according to jail records, after being sought in connection with a Covington homicide investigation. The King County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for Cathcart following a Friday morning incident that left one person dead and another injured at a home in Covington.



Kyle Cathcart, the man sought in a Covington homicide investigation, is in custody, according to jail records.

(King County Sheriff's Office)

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, Cathcart was arrested Tuesday morning at around 2:13 a.m. and booked into jail at 3:21 a.m. on charges of first-degree murder. Authorities say he was located by Renton police.

The backstory:

The King County Sheriff's Office had asked for the public's help locating Cathcart in connection with a Friday morning death investigation, an incident marked by an unclear timeline and unconfirmed reports of a home invasion.

The investigation began around 7 a.m. on May 1 at a home Cathcart shared with his wife, Jodi. Officers responded after receiving a 911 call reporting a home invasion that left one person dead and another injured. At the time, the Sheriff’s Office did not confirm that a home invasion occurred, but a homicide investigation was launched.

Kyle and Jodi Cathcart, pictured outside their Covington home.

Kyle Cathcart: Search launched after hospital release

What we know:

Following the incident, Cathcart was treated at MultiCare Covington Medical Center. At 10:24 a.m. Friday, almost four hours after the initial 911 call, hospital staff confirmed he was in stable condition. Later that afternoon, the hospital said he was discharged, but it was unclear at what point Cathcart left the hospital or whether he was under supervision by law enforcement.

At around 4 p.m. that day, the Sheriff's Office released a statement claiming there was no danger to the public. It wasn't until Saturday afternoon that the department issued an alert asking for the public's help in locating him.

Jodi Cathcart: Covington community mourns local mother

What they're saying:

Friends and coworkers gathered to discuss ways to support the victims' children. Anjulina Larsen, a close friend of the victim, described Jodi as a devoted mother and a "ball of light" known for her infectious laugh.

"I keep wanting to call her because that’s who I would call if something really tragic happened, and she’s just not there anymore," Larsen said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Jodi Cathcart pictured with her friends

Larsen, who spoke with Jodi via video call the night before her death, expressed shock over the situation.

"We were doing life together and to have that person just be ripped away from you, there’s a hole," Larsen said.

Loved ones also expressed frustration online over the unanswered questions surrounding Cathcart's departure from the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle and the King County Sheriff's Office.

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