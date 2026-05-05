Motorcyclist dies after crash on West Seattle Bridge off-ramp

The Brief Detectives are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash early Tuesday on the West Seattle Bridge. Police say the rider struck a guardrail on the First Avenue South off-ramp and went over the railing, landing on the sidewalk below. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the investigation remains ongoing.



Detectives are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash on the West Seattle Bridge on Tuesday morning.

(Seattle Police Department)

West Seattle Bridge deadly motorcycle crash

What they're saying:

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), just before 2 a.m., officers responded to reports of a motorcycle crash on the 1st Avenue South off-ramp from the West Seattle Bridge. Upon arrival, police found a man dead on the ground below.

The Seattle Fire Department declared him dead at the scene.

The area was cordoned off while the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad processed the scene.

(Seattle Police Department)

Investigators determined that the motorcyclist was riding westbound on the bridge, struck a guardrail while taking the off-ramp, flew over the railing and landed below on the 1st Avenue South sidewalk where he died.

The King County Medical Examiner will take custody of the body. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad at 206-684-8923.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

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