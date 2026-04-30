Marysville Police investigate homicide after woman’s body found in trash

The Brief Marysville Police are investigating a homicide after a woman's body was discovered inside a heavy trash bin at an apartment complex on Wednesday night. Investigators believe the victim, a woman in her 20s, was placed at the scene sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon. Police are currently working to identify the woman and determine her cause of death, calling the incident a shocking first for the community.



Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man discovered a woman's body inside a trash bin outside a Marysville apartment complex Wednesday night.

The discovery occurred along Grove Street near 74th Street Northeast. Investigators believe the victim was a woman in her 20s.

A "disturbing discovery"

Bob Stocks found the body while moving waste bins at his apartment complex, the Cedar House Apartments. He told reporters he noticed a specific bin that did not match the others on the property.

"When I went to move that bin out of the way to put the other bins into place, it was pretty heavy," Stocks said. "When I opened it up to see what was in it, lo and behold, there's this body."

Stocks tells FOX 13 Seattle he immediately called police.

"I mean, why would somebody be so cruel?" he said.

Tacoma Police launch homicide investigation

The Marysville Police Department is currently treating the case as a homicide.

Commander Rob Lamoureux stated that the victim was found wearing only a shirt and socks, with a blanket covering her inside the bin.

Detectives estimate the bin was placed outside the complex sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon.

"It’s very, kind of, sad that somebody would resort to just dumping a body in a garbage bin," Lamoureux said. "I’ve been here for 40 years. I've been a [public information officer] for over 20, and this is a first for our town. So, it is shocking."

Police seek public assistance

The identity of the woman has not yet been released. FOX 13 Seattle has reached out to the medical examiner for more information.

Police are working to determine the cause of death, the victim's identity, and any potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marysville Police Department.

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