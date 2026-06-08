21-year-old charged with human trafficking at Bellevue, WA 'OnlyFans house'

The Brief A 21-year-old man has been charged with human trafficking, money laundering and leading organized crime in connection with Bellevue's so-called "OnlyFans House." Prosecutors allege he controlled young women creating adult content, while victims described financial exploitation, abuse and threats of violence. Two other suspects have been arrested but not charged, and the accused is due back in court June 10 to enter a plea.



A 21-year-old has been charged with multiple counts of human trafficking, tied to an operation centered around a Bellevue mansion known to neighbors as the "OnlyFans house."

The suspect, Nikita Tyukalo, is accused of leading a scheme that recruited young women to create online adult content while controlling their finances, housing and accounts.

Tyukalo was formally charged with four counts of second-degree human trafficking, money laundering and leading organized crime. He is currently being held on $5 million bail.

A Bellevue police officer walks towards the entrance of the nuisance "OnlyFans house" on June 4, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

SWAT raid at 'OnlyFans house'

What we know:

Tyukalo was arrested by Bellevue police last week during a SWAT raid at the large rental property in the Lakemont neighborhood, located along Southeast 44th Place.

The occupants of the home explicitly branded it as the "OnlyFans house," according to police and charging documents. Investigators say Tyukalo used the property as a production hub to coerce young women into making sexually explicit content for online adult entertainment platforms in exchange for money.

During the raid, police seized more than 300 cell phones, over 50 laptops, financial documents, cashier's checks, business records, a whiteboard labeled "Content Plan," and more than 30 sex toys. They also impounded two luxury cars.

A McLaren sports car Bellevue Police seized from the "OnlyFans house" raid. (Bellevue Police Department)

Constant party complaints

The backstory:

The "OnlyFans house" was also notorious for hosting massive parties, drawing hundreds of people into the quiet cul-de-sac and prompting more than 100 emergency responses.

Neighbors had been calling 911 since January to report the disturbances. Police said the parties were promoted on social media and charged admission fees in advance. Many of the party attendees were high school minors under the age of 18.

Emergency logs at the home included reports of:

Physical assaults and weapons complaints

DUI offenses and reckless driving

Minors in possession of alcohol

A Bellevue police cruiser parked outside the infamous "OnlyFans house" (FOX 13 Seattle)

5 properties linked to operation

Dig deeper:

Court documents revealed five properties tied to the alleged sex trafficking operation, where the "OnlyFans house" served as a home base.

Detectives interviewed multiple women who described moving between waterfront homes, luxury apartments and rental units in Bellevue and Renton.

The following locations were described in police reports:

"The Mansion": 16458 SE 44th Place in Bellevue

"The Lake House.": 74 Cascade Key in Bellevue

"The Penthouse": 688 110th Ave. NE at the Bravern in Bellevue

Apartment at the Landing: 1202 N. 10th Place in Renton

Former "Lake House": 6409 Ripley Lane SE in Renton

Detectives said multiple women provided "consistent accounts" of exploitation at these properties at the hands of three young men.

Allegations of violence and abuse

What they're saying:

Several women told investigators at one point they worked during the summer of 2025 out of a waterfront home in Bellevue's Newport Shores neighborhood where they endured "physical violence and abuse."

Court documents allege the women described long streaming hours, limited pay, lack of access to accounts created in their names, and increasingly explicit content requirements. Several women said passwords were changed after accounts were created, leaving them unable to see earnings or access their own profiles.

A Bellevue police patrol car parked outside the nuisance "OnlyFans house" on June 4, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

One victim told detectives she was slapped, dragged by her hair, threatened with firearms and regularly humiliated.

Another woman alleged one of the suspects handed her a loaded gun while she was discussing suicidal thoughts and told her to "do it." She also shared she was forced to crawl on the floor in front of others like a dog, while someone was cocking a gun and pointing it at her.

Women also alleged Adderall was "constantly pumped into the girls" to help them stay awake and stream for extended periods.

What's next

A judge ruled Tyukalo cannot access social media accounts or contact any of the victims or witnesses in this case as it moves forward. Prosecutors said Tyukalo has a criminal history, including a previous domestic violence case.

During a court hearing, Tyukalo's defense attorney argued that no illegal activity had occurred inside the home. Despite this, the judge ruled he be held in King County Jail on $5 million bail.

Tyukalo's next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, where he will enter a guilty or not guilty plea.

Two other suspects were named in the court documents but have not yet been charged. Bellevue police expect additional arrests and charges to follow as the investigation continues.

OnlyFans Statement:

OnlyFans responded to a FOX 13 Seattle inquiry regarding the Bellevue human trafficking investigation, saying the platform is meant for creators who are 18 and older and they have a robust onboarding process that requires more than nine pieces of identification to verify someone.

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