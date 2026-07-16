More than 100 women sue former Tri-Cities, WA OB-GYN, claiming sexual abuse

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The Brief A lawsuit filed in King County by attorney Tamara Holder on behalf of over 100 women accuses former OB-GYN Dr. Mark Mulholland of sexual abuse, medical negligence, and performing unauthorized medical procedures. The complaint also names healthcare systems Providence and Kadlec, alleging they ignored years of patient and staff complaints and allowed Mulholland to continue practicing. Mulholland, who is no longer employed by Kadlec, has been restricted from seeing female patients since September 2025, with a state medical license hearing scheduled for January 2027.



The legal cases against former Tri-Cities obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Mark Mulholland continue to grow.

A new lawsuit filed in King County by attorney Tamara Holder, who represents more than 100 women, claims they were sexually abused or underwent unnecessary medical procedures while under Mulholland’s care. The complaint also names Providence and Kadlec, alleging the health care systems failed to act despite years of complaints from patients and staff.

FOX 13 Seattle previously reported on allegations against Mulholland following charges filed by the Washington Medical Commission.

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One woman, who FOX 13 Seattle is not identifying because she alleges she was sexually abused, said she hopes sharing her experience encourages other women to come forward.

Patient says routine exam left her shocked

The woman said she sought care after months of unexplained pain. After doctors discovered cysts on her ovaries, she was referred to Mulholland, a longtime OB-GYN in the Tri-Cities.

"I had every faith in him. He had been in the community for a long time," she told FOX 13 Seattle.

However, she said what happened during her first appointment has stayed with her ever since.

"As he was inserting his hand into my vagina, he said in a cooing kind of voice, 'Ooh, you're a tiny little one, aren't you?'. It was a moment that is, you know, it’s with you forever," she said.

She alleges Mulholland's inappropriate comment during the exam made her as uncomfortable as the procedure itself.

"I thought, ‘Okay,’ you know, ‘Just an odd comment,’ and then during the exam, it felt more like a stroking, than what I have had many years past," the patient said. "It was so uncomfortable and so different than any other exam I had ever had before."

"For the most part, I just wanted it over and get out."

The woman also recalled looking toward the medical assistant in the room, searching for help and reassurance.

"Who wasn’t even looking, is not responding at all. She’s not surprised or shocked, and I, for the most part, just wanted it over and get out," she said.

For years, she questioned whether she had misunderstood or was being too sensitive about what happened.

Attorney Tamara Holder, whose law firm filed the lawsuit, said many of the women she represents describe similar feelings.

"Many of the women that have come forward say, ‘Yeah, it was confusing,’ or ‘Yeah, it was uncomfortable or didn’t feel right, but I certainly did not think that my doctor, who’s in a position of power, would be abusing me,’" Holder said.

Lawsuit alleges hospitals ignored warning signs

Unlike earlier lawsuits, Holder’s complaint names both Mulholland and the hospital systems.

The lawsuit alleges Mulholland committed sexual abuse, medical negligence and performed medical procedures without informed consent.

It also accuses Providence and Kadlec of allowing him to continue practicing despite years of complaints. The complaint alleges the hospital systems continued to "lure their trusting patients" despite knowing about an alleged pattern of misconduct.

Holder said the institutions should also be held accountable.

"Dr. Mulholland is one of the wrongdoers, right? He wouldn’t have been able to do this if it weren’t for Providence and Kadlec allowing him to do this," Holder said.

Kadlec and Providence previously told FOX 13 it Seattle could not comment on pending litigation, but that it takes patient safety seriously.

In a statement, the healthcare system said: "We take patient safety very seriously and are fully cooperating with the state in this matter. Dr. Mulholland is no longer employed by Kadlec and is not practicing at our clinic."

Woman says medical records revealed an additional procedure

Years after her surgery, the woman requested her medical records.

She said she learned Mulholland had removed her fallopian tubes, a procedure she says was never discussed beforehand.

"It felt like a betrayal of trust," she said. "Why not tell me what you’re removing when you’re in my body?"

Woman hopes others come forward

The woman said speaking publicly is about more than her own experience.

She hopes it encourages others who may have questioned what happened to them to speak out.

"You are a victim. You’ve done nothing wrong. You need to speak up. You need to let someone know what’s happened because he needs to be held accountable," she said.

Her message to Dr. Mulholland: "Shame on you […] why would you do this to all these women who trusted you?"

Judge denies request to move King County cases

Since the lawsuit was filed, Mulholland asked the court to move several of the King County cases to another venue. A judge denied that request.

Meanwhile, disciplinary proceedings before the Washington Medical Commission remain pending.

The commission previously told FOX 13 Seattle that Mulholland has been restricted from seeing female patients since September 2025 while the case moves forward. The commission has scheduled a hearing regarding his medical license for January 2027, although court records show Mulholland has requested additional time.

I am relieved to know something is finally being done about this," she said.

FOX 13 also reached out to Mulholland’s legal team for comment on the new lawsuit but did not receive a response before publication.

"I want Providence to finally hear the women who have complained," Holder said, "[…] and make changes so the women who go to that institution are protected."

A trial date has yet to be set.

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