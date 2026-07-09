Businesses in Seattle’s Little Saigon hit breaking point over drugs, crime

The Brief Business owners in Seattle’s Little Saigon neighborhood report rampant open-air drug use and constant retail theft near 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street, causing them to miss out on expected World Cup economic boosts. Although Seattle police have run a dedicated emphasis patrol in the area for two years, merchants and advocates state that enforcement progress is moving too slowly to address the systemic issues. In response, Mayor Katie Wilson launched a June initiative providing increased police personnel, $1.1 million for overdose treatment and outreach, and diversion programs, though business owners warn they may have to move out if conditions do not quickly improve.



Business owners in Seattle’s Little Saigon neighborhood say they have hit a breaking point. Despite recent high-profile events bringing crowds to the city, merchants near the intersection of 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street say rampant open-air drug use and retail theft are threatening their very survival.

For many local shops, the expected economic boost from the World Cup crowds never materialized, leaving them to deal with a harsh everyday reality.

‘Fighting so many times’

For business owners like Henry Ku, who runs Henry’s Taiwan Kitchen, the vibrant cultural hub of Chinatown-International District (CID) is being entirely overshadowed by lawlessness.

"For the last three years, I’m fighting so many times here," said Ku. "So many crime. They need to enforce the law."

Across the street from the active open-air drug market, the economic toll is just as severe. Mariano Pedro, co-owner of the African Market, said his shop is targeted by thieves on a near-constant basis.

"They steal my merchandise on the door. They steal everything all the time, as well," Pedro said. "We keep losing stuff because of them."

Seattle's Chinatown-International District. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Police response and community outcry

The Seattle Police Department insists it is listening to the community’s pleas for help.

"There’s been an outcry, and we do understand that," said SPD detective Brian Pritchard.

According to Pritchard, the department has been running a dedicated emphasis patrol at 12th and Jackson for the last two years, consisting of a rotating team of one sergeant and four officers.

"We’ve been emphasizing on that particular area... trying to get a lot of the issues and things solved down there," the detective said.

As part of that ongoing effort, police arrested two people for open-air drug use. While both individuals were processed and released, Pritchard said they still face criminal charges.

However, many in the community argue that the progress is moving too slowly. Community advocate and former Seattle City Council member Tanya Woo stressed that the CID cannot solve these deeply rooted, systemic issues alone.

"What do we do if folks who are engaged in fentanyl drug use on 12th and Jackson? What do we do with those who are unhoused?" Woo asked. "How do we address the underlying issues that we see on a daily basis?"

Looking for results

Calls for action to address the ongoing crisis come shortly after Seattle mayor Katie Wilson announced a new, aggressive initiative aimed at disrupting the illegal activity destabilizing Little Saigon and North Beacon Hill.

Launched in June, the Mayor's plan includes:

Increased Police Personnel: Expanding the law enforcement presence to explicitly target open-air drug sales, public consumption, and the vending of stolen property.

$1.1 Million in Funding: Deploying one-time financial resources to fund mobile overdose treatment, prevention teams, and neighborhood outreach staff.

LEAD Diversion Program: Utilizing jail bookings or diversion programs for individuals who refuse to stop illegal behaviors.

While the city's plan attempts to balance accountability with addiction resources, business owners say the clock is ticking. Ku warns that if conditions do not drastically improve soon, the neighborhood will face a mass exodus of businesses.

"If the city don’t change it, a lot of people move out, then your city shut down," said Ku.

The mayor’s office told FOX 13 with the safety program rolling out only three weeks ago, there is no progress report at this time. FOX 13 will continue following the data as it becomes available.

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