45,000 lbs of trash picked up during Seattle World Cup matches

The Brief Cleanup crews collected over 45,000 lbs of trash around Seattle Stadium during the first four World Cup games, including 3,300 gallons downtown following the USA vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina match. City crews begin deploying bins five hours before kickoff and work through the events to clear the litter by the following morning. Overflowing trash bins complicated disposal efforts for fans, though officials note that public litter and full cans can be reported using the city's Find It, Fix It app.



Seattle city officials say during the first four games of FIFA World Cup 2026 in town, crews picked up more than 45,000 lbs of trash in the areas around Seattle Stadium.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people packed into Occidental Square in Seattle to watch the USA vs. Bosnia-Herzegovnia.

"It's been fantastic just to have this energy back in Pioneer Square," said Rich Burton, owner of Locus Wines.

However, when fans clear the streets, plenty of trash is left behind.

What they're saying:

According to the Downtown Seattle Association, cleanup crews collected nearly 3,300 gallons of trash across the downtown area on Wednesday — the day of the USA vs. Bosnia match.

Approximately 700 gallons of that waste was picked up by crews near the stadium and the official fan watch party.

"It definitely looks like a disaster area after the events are done—cans, bottles, everything everywhere," said Burton. "By the time we get back here at 8 o'clock in the morning, it’s all gone. The city's come through and really cleaned it up."

What you can do:

Officials with the city of Seattle say clean-up crews start about five hours before kickoff on match days so they can set out trash cans before street closures in Pioneer Square. The crews work throughout the games and until fans leave the area — including watch parties.

Several fans were also seen picking up their own trash.

Ahmed Jama and Mohamed Hussein, who traveled from Minnesota for the match, said they made a conscious effort to dispose of their own waste.

"We don’t want to mess up the city, man, we’re not from here," Jama said. "That’s just how we were raised, we put away the stuff we use," Hussein added.

However, maintaining cleanliness proved difficult even if people were looking for trash cans due to bins overflowing.

City officials say people can report overflowing cans or litter through the Find it, Fix it app — but, during Wednesday's watch party for USA, people say their cell and internet service was so bad, they couldn't use their phones.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Magnitude 3.8 earthquake shakes Oak Harbor: Felt around Puget Sound

Seattle World Cup: USA and Belgium to face off in round of 16

Evacuations downgraded for wildfire near Lake Chelan

Seattle-area Lululemon shoplifting suspects charged with organized retail theft

Here's where to watch World Cup games at all hours in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.