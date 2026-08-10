Eastlake gas leak prompts brief evacuations, officials say
SEATTLE - A natural gas leak in a commercial building prompted evacuations in Eastlake on Monday, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
What we know:
The agency said the leak stemmed from a broken gas line in a building on the 2300 block of Eastlake Ave. E around 2:10 p.m.
Officials advised people to avoid the area as crews worked to repair the broken line, and subsequently evacuated those who were inside nearby buildings.
Around 2:19 p.m., Seattle Fire said gas was secured to the building, and about 10 minutes later, impacted buildings were deemed safe to reoccupy.