Eastlake gas leak prompts brief evacuations, officials say

The Brief A natural gas leak in Eastlake prompted nearby buildings to be evacuated, according to officials. The leak occurred near the 2300 block of Eastlake Ave. E. People were advised to avoid the area as crews checked levels in the structure where the leak occurred.



A natural gas leak in a commercial building prompted evacuations in Eastlake on Monday, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

What we know:

The agency said the leak stemmed from a broken gas line in a building on the 2300 block of Eastlake Ave. E around 2:10 p.m.

Officials advised people to avoid the area as crews worked to repair the broken line, and subsequently evacuated those who were inside nearby buildings.

Around 2:19 p.m., Seattle Fire said gas was secured to the building, and about 10 minutes later, impacted buildings were deemed safe to reoccupy.