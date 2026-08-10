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Eastlake gas leak prompts brief evacuations, officials say

By
FOX 13 Seattle
News
Published August 10, 2026 2:41 PM PDT
Published August 10, 2026 2:41 PM PDT

The Brief

    • A natural gas leak in Eastlake prompted nearby buildings to be evacuated, according to officials.
    • The leak occurred near the 2300 block of Eastlake Ave. E.
    • People were advised to avoid the area as crews checked levels in the structure where the leak occurred.

SEATTLE - A natural gas leak in a commercial building prompted evacuations in Eastlake on Monday, according to the Seattle Fire Department. 

What we know:

The agency said the leak stemmed from a broken gas line in a building on the 2300 block of Eastlake Ave. E around 2:10 p.m.

Officials advised people to avoid the area as crews worked to repair the broken line, and subsequently evacuated those who were inside nearby buildings. 

Around 2:19 p.m., Seattle Fire said gas was secured to the building, and about 10 minutes later, impacted buildings were deemed safe to reoccupy. 

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