Seattle weather: Smoky skies, summer heat this week

The Brief Strengthening high pressure will bring hot temperatures reaching the mid-90s inland on Tuesday and Wednesday, accompanied by offshore winds pushing wildfire smoke west of the Cascades and causing hazy skies and poor air quality. East of the Cascades, hot and dry conditions will continue supporting active wildfire behavior and poor air quality, particularly for sensitive groups near active fires. Cooler marine air pushing inland late Thursday into Friday will shift winds onshore, helping clear out the smoke and returning comfortable weekend temperatures in the 70s and 80s.



Wildfire smoke will push into Western Washington this week as temperatures climb around the Puget Sound area.

Tonight will be mainly clear in Western Washington with overnight lows in the 50s for most spots.

It will be clear with temperatures in the mid 50s overnight in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

High pressure will strengthen over the Pacific Northwest Tuesday and Wednesday, causing temperatures to climb and bringing offshore winds that will push wildfire smoke west of the Cascades.

Hot through midweek

Tuesday will bring widespread highs in the 80s across much of Western Washington, with a few of the traditionally warmer locations approaching or topping 90 degrees. Away from the water, the heat will become more noticeable, especially during the afternoon.

Wednesday looks even hotter for many communities. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s to mid 90s inland. Overnight temperatures will continue to cool into the upper 50s and low 60s, providing some relief before the next warm afternoon.

Wildfire smoke forecast for Western WA

Winds shifting offshore will likely bring surface level wildfire smoke into Western Washington Tuesday through Thursday.

The amount of smoke any one location sees will vary depending on wind patterns, but hazy skies are becoming increasingly likely across much of the region. Some locations in the south Puget Sound area and southwest interior could experience periods of poor air quality.

Surface level smoke will move into Western Washington Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The good news is that this pattern won't last all week. Cooler marine air will push inland late Thursday into Friday, winds will shift back onshore and help clear out much of the smoke from Western Washington.

Wildfire, AQI forecast for Eastern Washington

The weather pattern remains favorable for active wildfire behavior east of the Cascades.

Hot temperatures, dry air, and continued low humidity will allow vegetation to dry even further through midweek. While widespread strong winds are not expected, the combination of heat and dry conditions will continue to support fire growth on existing fires.

Air quality is also likely to remain poor in communities near active wildfires. Those sensitive to smoke, including children, older adults, and people with heart or lung conditions, should be prepared for periods of unhealthy air quality.

Air quality will remain poor in Central and Eastern Washington due to wildfires on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Conditions should begin improving later this week as a westerly flow pushes cooler marine air into Western Washington.

Cooler weather returns by the end of the week

By Friday, highs will fall back into the mid-70s to mid-80s, while coastal communities settle into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, expect a return to a familiar summer pattern with morning marine clouds followed by afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will remain comfortable, topping out in the 70s and lower 80s inland with cool nights in the 50s.

Temperatures will heat up in Seattle with smoky conditions this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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