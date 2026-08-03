Seattle weather: 'Elevated Fire Weather' concerns continue, hotter temperatures return Tuesday

The Brief The National Weather Service issued elevated fire weather warnings and wind advisories across Eastern Washington over the weekend, cautioning that gusty winds reaching up to 50 mph could accelerate the spread of wildfires. Active blazes prompted air quality alerts in Eastern Washington, with wildfire smoke and haze expected to move westward toward Western Washington through early in the week. Following a sunny Monday with highs in the 70s, temperatures across the state are projected to surge into the 80s and 90s, triggering a heat advisory for Southwest Washington through Wednesday night.



Over the weekend, concerns continued about weather conditions contributing to the spread of wildfires on the eastern side of the state. The National Weather Service issued a statement calling the conditions "Elevated Fire Weather," adding that with the possibility of winds up to 20 to 35 miles per hour and low humidity at 20 to 30 percent, fires could spread easily.

What we know:

Because of the wildfires, air quality alerts have been issued until further notice for areas near active fire areas in Eastern Washington. Widespread haze was expected between midnight and 1:00 am and widespread smoke after 1 a.m. in some areas.

Wildfire smoke is expected to return this week to Western Washington. Smoke likely will be aloft into Monday with hazy skies. Smoke may then reach the ground later Monday through Tuesday.

A wind advisory remained in effect until 10 pm Sunday for areas including the Kittitas Valley, and the town of Ellensburg. Northwest winds of up to 25 to 35 mph were expected with gusts of up to 50 mph. Winds should calm by Monday afternoon.

We'll see clearing skies in the week ahead with lows in the 50s. Monday will be sunny with a high near 74 degrees. Light north to northeast wind will be at 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

What's next:

Temperatures will shoot back up into the mid to upper 80s by Tuesday, with some areas getting close to 90 degrees this week.

A heat advisory is expected to be issued from noon Tuesday to 11 p.m. PT Wednesday for areas of Southwest Washington. That advisory will include the cities of Kelso, Vancouver, Castle Rock and Longview. Temperatures are expected to reach 90 to 100 degrees in the afternoon hours.

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