SWAT responds to deadly stabbing near Bonney Lake, WA; suspect barricaded

The Brief A SWAT team surrounded a home near Buckley, Washington on Monday morning following a fatal stabbing. Deputies responded around 5 a.m. near 202nd Avenue East and 101st Street East, where the suspect remains barricaded inside a residence. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the active scene as negotiators attempt to resolve the standoff.



A SWAT team has surrounded a home near Bonney Lake, Washington on Monday as authorities investigate a fatal stabbing.

SWAT standoff near Buckley, WA

What we know:

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), deputies responded to a residence near the corner of 202nd Avenue East and 101st Street East at around 5 a.m. Upon arrival, law enforcement established a perimeter around a home where the primary suspect remains barricaded inside.

Heavy police and SWAT presence remains active at the scene as negotiators work to bring the standoff to a peaceful resolution.

Authorities have asked the public to avoid the immediate area while operations continue.

What we don't know:

A public information officer is on the scene, and authorities said additional details regarding the victim and suspect are expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

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