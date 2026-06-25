Police seek 3 suspects in Bonney Lake, WA Home Depot theft
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Bonney Lake police need help identifying three men suspected of shoplifting expensive equipment from a Home Depot in late April.
According to the police department, three suspects went into the Bonney Lake Home Depot on April 30 around 9:30 p.m.
Surveillance photos of three suspects in a Bonney Lake Home Depot shoplifting.
Surveillance photos shared by authorities appear to show the three men, at different times, walking out the door with boxes in each hand. Witnesses told police they saw all three men walk out without paying for the items, then get into a gray or silver Nissan Altima, possibly a 2007–2012 model, and drive away.
The car's license plate is unknown.
Anyone with information on the suspects or the robbery is urged to contact the Bonney Lake Police Department at detective@bonneylake.gov or call the police tip line at (253) 447-3231.
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The Source: Information in this story comes from the Bonney Lake Police Department.