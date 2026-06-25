Police seek 3 suspects in Bonney Lake, WA Home Depot theft

The Brief Bonney Lake police are seeking help to identify three men suspected of shoplifting expensive equipment from a Home Depot on April 30 around 9:30 p.m. Witnesses observed the suspects leaving the store with boxes without paying and fleeing in a gray or silver Nissan Altima (possibly a 2007–2012 model) with an unknown license plate. Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the incident is urged to contact the Bonney Lake Police Department via email or their tip line.



Bonney Lake police need help identifying three men suspected of shoplifting expensive equipment from a Home Depot in late April.

According to the police department, three suspects went into the Bonney Lake Home Depot on April 30 around 9:30 p.m.

Surveillance photos of three suspects in a Bonney Lake Home Depot shoplifting.

Surveillance photos shared by authorities appear to show the three men, at different times, walking out the door with boxes in each hand. Witnesses told police they saw all three men walk out without paying for the items, then get into a gray or silver Nissan Altima, possibly a 2007–2012 model, and drive away.

The car's license plate is unknown.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the robbery is urged to contact the Bonney Lake Police Department at detective@bonneylake.gov or call the police tip line at (253) 447-3231.

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