The Brief A Seattle woman born without arms has gained more than 135,000 followers by showing how she handles everyday tasks using her feet. Known online as "Anna by the Foot," her videos have attracted millions of views in just five months. Anna says her platform promotes disability representation and helps families and others with disabilities see what's possible.



A 32-year-old Seattle woman who was born without arms is building a massive online following by sharing videos of how she navigates daily life using her feet.

Anna, known online as "Anna by the Foot," uses her feet to complete everyday tasks ranging from brushing her teeth and washing her hair to slicing cheese, tying her shoes, and taking out her contact lenses.

Anna by the Foot's videos on TikTok

The backstory:

Born in Vietnam and abandoned as an infant, Anna was adopted at 7 months old. She learned to adapt naturally as a child, using her feet to grasp objects the same way other children use their hands.

Five months after launching her social media accounts, Anna has amassed more than 135,000 followers across her platforms. Her content, which ranges from how she ties her shoes to videos of her eating sushi and pasta at restaurants, has generated millions of views.

"I had no idea it was gonna blow up like that," Anna said. "I think the first video I posted, I only had my friends following me and I got two likes at first."

Anna by the Foot films a new video for social media

Overcoming challenges and inspiring others

While her public dining videos draw millions of views, they can sometimes attract online criticism. Anna acknowledges that negative comments can be difficult, but she uses her platform to answer public curiosity and foster understanding.

Although she struggled with self-acceptance and felt uncomfortable in public while growing up, Anna now uses her videos to promote disability representation and demonstrate commonalities between disabled and able-bodied individuals.

"I’m so proud of myself, just seeing where I came from growing up, literally wishing I was someone else to now loving myself," Anna said. "I’ve gotten mothers of children with limb differences telling me, 'I love seeing your content and it kind of shows me what's possible for my child,' or other disabled individuals out there who tell me they feel seen."

Anna by the Foot's childhood photos

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