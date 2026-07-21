The internet loves Jimothy. But is there more than one?

The Brief Jimothy, Ballard's viral short-spined raccoon, has sparked worldwide attention—and questions about whether there may be more than one. Wildlife experts say raccoons typically live only three to five years in the wild, making Jimothy's reported sightings over many years unusual. Experts urge fans to admire Jimothy from a distance and avoid feeding or approaching the wild animal.



A raccoon known as "Jimothy" has become an internet sensation after videos of the short-spined animal roaming Ballard neighborhoods spread around the world.

But as his popularity has grown, so have questions about his story, including whether the same raccoon has been spotted for years, or if there could be more than one animal with a similar spinal deformity.

Multiple videos capturing viral Ballard raccoon Jimothy (via Dmitriy Ishimskiy)

Viral fame raises questions

Rebecca Sorenson, owner of Ballard Clay, said the raccoon's growing online following has led to conflicting claims about his history.

"There’s posts now that say that he was born a year ago and then other people with posts that saw him in 2017," she told FOX 13. "I’m curious now if there are more than one?"

Seeking answers, FOX 13 traveled to Northwest Trek to speak with animal keeper Wendi Mallo.

"Yeah that seems like a very long-lived racoon to me for the wild," she remarked. "That would be pretty incredible."

How long do raccoons live?

Mallo cares for two raccoons, Bluebell and Hickory, which were found abandoned as kits. She said raccoons in managed care can live much longer than those in the wild.

"In the wild 3-5 years would be doing really really well," explained Mallo. "A lot of racoons don’t even make it through their first year."

Northwest Trek animal keeper Wendi Mallo and her two raccoons Bluebell and Hickory. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Because of that, Mallo said it's difficult to know whether Jimothy is an exceptionally long-lived animal or whether there could be multiple raccoons with a similar condition.

"But who knows, there’s magic in the wild, we’ve just got to look for it."

Mallo also said she was surprised by Jimothy's appearance in the viral videos, noting he appears to be in good body condition despite his deformity.

Changing perceptions of backyard wildlife

While Jimothy's condition has made him an internet celebrity, Mallo said his biggest impact may be changing the way people think about wildlife that shares their neighborhoods.

"People often don’t like animals that are too successful and surprisingly in their backyard," said Mallo.

She said Jimothy has sparked a different reaction.

"There’s definitely a visceral response when you see a video of Jimothy, its pretty impactful," she remarked.

Mallo said urban raccoons face significant challenges, including cars and dogs, and encouraged people to admire wildlife from a distance rather than approaching it or feeding it.

A reminder to appreciate the wild

For Mallo, Jimothy's story is about more than one unusual raccoon.

"I’m amazed at how well he’s done and I’m amazed at the magic that’s in our own backyards," she said. "I think that it’s a nice little wakeup call for us to kind of notice what’s back there and pay attention."

She also encouraged anyone hoping to catch a glimpse of Jimothy to give wild animals space, even if they've become internet famous.

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