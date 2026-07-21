Poulsbo, WA teen wins $2k scholarship in duct tape dress contest

The Brief A Poulsbo high school student won national recognition for creating a prom dress made entirely from duct tape. Calina Morgan used 29 rolls of duct tape and spent more than 87 hours designing the award-winning dress. Her "Most Runway Worthy" design earned a $2,000 scholarship in the annual Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest.



A Poulsbo high schooner has earned national recognition for creating a prom dress entirely made out of duct tape.

Calina Morgan was voted the "Most Runway Worthy" look in the 26th Annual Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest. The custom polka-dot prom dress earned her a $2,000 college scholarship from Duck Tape.

The backstory:

Custom polka-dot gown takes 87 hours to build

Morgan crafted the outfit using 29 rolls of duct tape and dedicated more than 87 hours to the project. Inspired by her passion for upcycling thrifted clothing, she added a personal spin to the princess-style dress, constructing an oversized skirt that spreads out into a giant circle when sitting down.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Calina Morgan's duct tape prom dress

What they're saying:

"Creating this dress has challenged me in many ways," Morgan said. "It pushed me to think creatively, solve design problems, and step outside my comfort zone. Most importantly, it allowed me to create something completely original using a material I had never worked with before. Through this project, I was able to combine my passion for fashion, creativity, and transformation into a design that truly represents who I am."

The annual Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest challenges high school students across the country to construct original promwear using duct tape or crafting tape. Participants then submit photos online for a chance to win cash scholarships.

The two first place winners for the dress and tux categories get to take home $10,000, competing against more than 150 different high schoolers. Morgan received a $2,000 cash scholarship for winning her special category award.

You can view a full gallery on the Duck Brand website.

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