4 injured, 1 arrested in Burien, WA bus hit-and-run crash

The Brief Three passengers and a bus driver were sent to the hospital early this morning after a hit-and-run involving a Metro Bus and a vehicle. Monday morning around 2:00 a.m., a Rapid Ride bus and a vehicle collided near an intersection at Ambaum Blvd SW and SW 126 Street in Burien, according to police. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, but was later found and arrested by King County Sheriff's deputies.



A hit-and-run involving a metro bus in Burien, Washington sent four to the hospital early Monday morning.

A King County Metro Bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle at an intersection, injuring the bus driver and three passengers. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, but was later found and arrested, according to police.

What we know:

Just after 2:00 a.m. Monday morning, a King County Rapid Ride Metro Bus was struck by a car near Ambaum Blvd SW and SW 126 Street in Burien.

The bus was heading northbound on Ambaum Blvd, when a car crossed into the intersection and crashed into the bus, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

The driver fled the scene, leaving the car behind, but was later found and arrested by King County Sheriff's deputies.

The bus driver and three passengers were taken to Harborview Medical Center to be assessed.

Riders are encouraged to check with Metro for any updates on bus routes.

The Source: Information in this article is from the King County Sheriff's Office.

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