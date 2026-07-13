3 arrested after Seattle robbery, pursuit ends in Kirkland

The Brief Three men were arrested after allegedly following a family from Northgate Mall, robbing a man at gunpoint and fleeing. Police tracked the suspects, who led officers on a pursuit through north King County before being arrested in Kirkland. Investigators recovered a firearm believed to have been thrown from the suspects' vehicle, and the case remains under investigation.



Three men were arrested after reportedly robbing a man after following him and his family home, then leading police on a pursuit that ended in Kirkland.

The backstory:

The incident happened on July 11 at around 8:30 p.m. where a man claimed he was robbed at gunpoint in North Seattle.

The victim said he and his family were walking home after leaving a restaurant at Northgate Mall when a green Kia nearly hit them. He said the Kia then began following him home, and a passenger in the car got out and started chasing him.

The man exchanged words with the driver of the Kia, and one of the suspects pointed a gun at him, according to police. The armed suspect allegedly stole the victim's sunglasses, and another passenger got out and punched the victim before speeding away.

The Pursuit:

Police later located the suspects on Roosevelt and Northgate Way, standing outside the Kia. After they were spotted, the suspects got back into the Kia and drove down Northgate Way.

The suspects led police on a lengthy pursuit, stretching through Lake Forest Park and Kenmore, before eventually ending on Northeast Juanita Drive in Kirkland.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old, 19-year-old and 24-year-old man, along with an 18-year-old woman. The woman was later released at the scene.

Police also said they recovered a 10mm firearm that was thrown from the vehicle, and one of the passengers had 10mm bullets on him.

The three men were booked into King County Jail for investigation of robbery, eluding, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

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