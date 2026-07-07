Seattle weather: Partly sunny, Red Flag Warning east of WA Cascades

Hot, dry and windy weather conditions will increase the fire danger in Central and Eastern Washington today.

Red Flag Warning in effect for Central, Eastern WA

Relative humidity levels will hover around 10-20% with winds gusty near 35mph. Caution is urged throughout the day as any fire that may spark could spread very quickly. Firefighters are already battling several wildfires east of the Cascades.

Hot, dry and windy conditions will raise fire danger in parts of WA today.

Seattle weather: Partly sunny near 80 degrees

Onshore flow will strengthen in Western Washington today. The marine push will increase clouds later tonight, bringing some cooler air and dropping temperatures closer to average.

Onshore flow will strengthen increasing clouds overnight.

A pleasant night is expected, with increasing clouds and lows dipping into the mid- and upper 50s by early Wednesday morning.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid and upper 50s by early Wednesday morning.

After a warm few days, a weakening front will arrive on Wednesday with a chance of spotty showers, mainly in the mountains. Afternoon highs will start to warm again by early next week.

A pleasant week ahead with afternoon highs near normal through the weekend.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.