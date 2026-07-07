The Brief According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, local and state search and rescue teams continued a massive effort over the weekend to locate an overdue mountaineer, Gursimran Randhawa, in the Twin Sisters mountain range. Multiple mountain rescue units, drone teams, and a Snohomish County helicopter crew focused their search on foot and from the air near South Twin Sister and the Sisters Glacier, where Randhawa was believed to be rock scrambling. Officials have not yet shared how long Randhawa has been missing or what gear he has with him, and anyone with information is urged to contact 911.



Local and state rescue and search teams continued a massive search over the weekend for an overdue mountaineer in the alpine terrain of the Twin Sisters mountain range, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office.

Search Efforts Intensify in Whatcom County

What we know:

The search for Gursimran Randhawa focused on an area of central Whatcom County where he was believed to be rock scrambling. Local volunteers from the Bellingham Mountain Rescue Council and the Whatcom County Search & Rescue 4x4 Unit were joined by multiple state partners, including the Skagit, Everett, Seattle, Tacoma and Olympic mountain rescue units.

On Sunday, the Snohomish County Helicopter Rescue Team flew crews out to the South Twin Sister. From there, teams searched the Sisters Glacier on foot and used drones to scan the area from above. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations also provided aerial search support, which they have done since the search began.

What we don't know:

According to the provided updates, officials have not yet shared how long Randhawa has been missing or what specific gear he had with him when he became overdue.

How You Can Help the Search

What you can do

The search for Randhawa is ongoing. Anyone who has information that could help searchers is urged to contact the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office by calling 911.

If you would like to support the all-volunteer teams involved in this operation, the Whatcom County Search & Rescue Council accepts donations through its website.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

World Cup ends, Seattle traffic begins: 'Revive I-5' work resumes this week

Evacuations downgraded for wildfire near Lake Chelan

U.S. run at World Cup ends with 4-1 loss to Belgium

Here's where Washington wildfires are currently burning

Seattle-area Lululemon shoplifting suspects charged with organized retail theft

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.

