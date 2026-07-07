Seattle construction resumes on city streets, sidewalks after pausing for World Cup

The Brief The temporary construction pause on busy Seattle streets and sidewalks implemented for the FIFA World Cup is ending. Contractors can return to right-of-way work starting Tuesday, though they should prepare for heavy traffic due to a concurrent highway closure. Pedestrian crowds remain high near event and restaurant areas as watch parties continue throughout the city.



Construction work will resume on Seattle's streets and sidewalks Tuesday following a month-long pause designed to ease traffic during the FIFA World Cup, according to city officials.

What we know:

The city is ending its temporary freeze on right-of-way construction, allowing workers to return to streets and public spaces starting Tuesday. To keep traffic moving and sidewalks clear for hundreds of thousands of World Cup visitors, Seattle paused projects in busy areas from June 8 through Tuesday.

Crews had been required to remove all equipment, materials and temporary steel plates by June 7.

According to transportation officials, the restart of construction coincides with a "Revive I-5" closure. Contractors should expect heavy traffic on surrounding streets and detour routes, though lane restrictions on those detours are lighter than they were during the month-long pause.

The city is ordering crews to stay alert and keep work zones clearly marked because large crowds are still gathering for soccer watch parties near shopping and restaurant areas. Residents and commuters should prepare for the return of signs, cones, and detours.

What we don't know:

The city text does not state the exact locations of the specific detour routes or which busy areas are considered "paused zones".

Why you should care:

The construction pause successfully kept traffic moving during the peak of the international soccer event, but its conclusion means drivers and pedestrians must navigate a sudden return of active work zones. Officials are urging drivers to slow down, stay patient, and give crews plenty of space.

The Source: Information in this story came from the City of Seattle and Seattle Department of Transportation.

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