Seattle weather: Mostly cloudy and cool Tuesday, highs in the 60s

The Brief Mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures will continue across western Washington on Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid-60s. A few mountain sprinkles are possible this week, but no significant rain is expected. Temperatures will gradually warm later this week, with dry, pleasant weather shaping up for the Fourth of July weekend.



Mostly cloudy skies are expected again for Tuesday as an upper-level trough remains over the Pacific Northwest for the first part of the week. A few sprinkles can't be ruled out for the mountains this week, but no major rain is expected.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected again for Tuesday as an upper-level trough remains over the Pacific Northwest for the first part of the week.

What's next:

Highs Tuesday will be cool again, only reaching the mid to low 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light for the most part in western Washington, but stronger through the cascade gaps and Ellensburg area.

Highs Tuesday will be cool again, only reaching the mid to low 60s with mostly cloudy skies. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Fourth of July Forecast

The forecast is looking nice heading into the 4th of July weekend. We will see the return of sunshine and upper 70s.

The forecast is looking nice heading into the 4th of July weekend.

Looking Ahead:

Mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures through the middle of the week. We will start to see slowly warming temperatures from Thursday into Friday with clouds still lingering. High pressure starts to build for the weekend, making it a nice 4th of July weekend for western Washington.

Mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures through the middle of the week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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