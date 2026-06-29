The Brief The Seafair Fourth of July fireworks show will return this Saturday and will be broadcast live on FOX 13 Seattle, the festival's new official broadcast partner. Approximately 45,000 spectators are expected to attend across Gas Works Park and Lake Union Park, with free advance tickets required for general admission entry into Gas Works Park. Following the holiday, Seafair will host its other signature events, including the Alaska Airlines Torchlight Parade on July 25 and the Seafair Air Show and Hydroplane Races during the first weekend of August.



The Seafair 4th of July fireworks show returns this Saturday and will air live on FOX 13 Seattle.

What we know:

Last week, Seafair announced on Good Day Seattle that FOX 13 Seattle is the festival's new official broadcast partner. The station will televise and stream Seafair's three signature events this summer: the Seafair Fourth of July, the 2026 Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade, and the Boeing Seafair Air Show and Apollo Mechanical Cup Hydroplane Races.

About 45,000 people are expected to gather between Gas Works Park and Lake Union Park for the fireworks.

Attendees planning to watch from Gas Works Park must secure a free ticket online at seafair.org to enter. Gates open at 3 p.m., and free tickets are valid for entry until 8 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Premium reserved seating is also available for purchase at both parks, which extends the Gas Works Park entry window until 10 p.m.

What's next:

On July 25, Seafair will bring the Alaska Airlines Torchlight Parade along the Seattle waterfront for the second consecutive year.

The evening will begin with the Torchlight Run at 6 p.m. Registration for the run has already increased significantly compared to last year. Following the run, spectators can visit Pier 62 for pre-parade entertainment, including a live DJ and a beer garden. The main parade will feature more than 100 units, including marching bands, local sports teams and traditional festival displays.

During the first weekend of August, the Boeing Seafair Air Show and Apollo Mechanical Cup Hydroplane Races will return to Lake Washington.

The Source: Information in this story came from Seafair organizers, Seafair.org and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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