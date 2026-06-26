The Brief A home packed with hundreds of pounds of fireworks blew up after someone was smoking near the explosives. Multiple homes were destroyed and damaged in the resulting explosion and fire. One of the people whose home was impacted runs a non-profit in the community.



A massive fireworks explosion destroyed multiple homes on Whidbey Island on Tuesday afternoon, leaving families homeless and triggering a federal investigation.

What we know:

Investigators reported that the fire was sparked by a man smoking too close to hundreds of pounds of fireworks. Three firefighters were injured while responding to the emergency scene, and two other people were hurt, according to officials.

The Island County Sheriff’s Office announced that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is actively investigating the incident.

Homeowner faces devastating loss

Among those affected by the disaster is Tanya Hernandez, who drove home Tuesday afternoon to care for her pets and discovered the unfolding chaos.

"They just kept going off — it was like the Fourth of July," Hernandez said. "The house was fully engulfed — we called 911. Our main concern was to get the dogs out of the house."

Tanya Hernandez and the fireworks explosion that destroyed her home.

Hernandez successfully rescued her five dogs and her bird from the fire that was burning next to her home.

The explosion marks the second major crisis Hernandez has faced in recent months. Two years ago, she opened a local non-profit organization called "Queen Bee Pantry."

On Mother’s Day, her storefront suffered severe flooding that ruined a computer and $30,000 worth of donated refrigeration equipment, she said.

Hernandez had brought the surviving items to her home for safekeeping, but the remaining resources were ruined in Tuesday's fire.

"It’s all impacted," Hernandez said. "Hopefully, we will just take it step by step to get, first, the pantry up and running, and then we’ll work with the house."

What you can do:

In the wake of the destruction, community members are organizing relief efforts for those displaced by the blast.

Multiple GoFundMe campaigns have been launched online to support the victims of the fire, including Hernandez.

Additional fundraising efforts are underway to assist the firefighter who was injured while responding to the scene.

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