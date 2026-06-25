Whidbey Island, WA fireworks blast destroys homes, injures 5

The Brief Investigators say a man blew up his Whidey Island home by smoking near fireworks. The resulting fire and explosion destroyed two homes, and damaged a third. The fire department reports three firefighters were hurt, and two other people were injured in the incident.



A massive explosion triggered by hundreds of pounds of stored fireworks destroyed multiple homes and injured five people on Whidbey Island on Wednesday afternoon, investigators report.

The blast occurred at a residence near Lagoon Point, displacing at least one family and drawing a massive emergency response.

According to Central Whidbey Island Fire & Rescue Chief Jerry Helm, the injured included three firefighters and two civilians.

What we know:

Investigators determined the cause of the explosion was hundreds of pounds of fireworks stored inside a home. Preliminary reports indicate that someone smoking near the fireworks may have ignited the cache.

"They’re kind of a ticking time bomb," Helm said regarding the stored explosives. "You’re not sure when they’re going to go off."

What they're saying:

The force of the blast sent fireworks shooting through the quiet neighborhood, causing extensive damage to surrounding properties and forcing evacuations.

Neighborhood resident Tonya Hernandez returned home during the incident to rescue her pets. While she successfully saved her bird and five dogs, the impacts of the fire has left her family displaced.

"Our main concern was to get the dogs out of the house—everything else is replaceable but not my animals," Hernandez said. "Last night we spent the night in the truck. Me and the 16-year-old, we stayed in the truck. Tonight we’re working on where we’re going to go."

Hernandez was heartbroken over the devastation, calling the actions that led to the fire immature and inconsiderate of the community.

A home explosion on Whidbey Island on June 24, 2026. (Anthony Ulibarri)

What you can do:

You can donate to a GoFundMe to support Tonya Hernandez and her family.

Additionally, Central Whidbey Island Fire & Rescue has also started a GoFundMe for the three firefighters injured in the incident.

What's next:

The incident remains under active investigation by local authorities. According to the county sheriff, no arrests have been made at this time.

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