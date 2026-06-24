2 killed in Pasco, WA plane crash into power line

The Brief Two people died after a plane crashed into the Columbia River near Pasco on Wednesday afternoon. The aircraft struck a transmission line before crashing, causing power outages and sparking a brush fire nearby. Investigators with the NTSB and Franklin County Sheriff's Office are working to determine what caused the crash.



Two people died in a plane crash in Pasco, Washington on Wednesday.

What we know:

It happened along the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 3:30 p.m.

The plane collided with a transmission line, causing power outages for thousands of homes and businesses in the surrounding area. The plane crash also sparked a fire in an open field next to Riverview Park.

A crane pulls a crashed plane from the Columbia River on June 24, 2026. (KNDU)

The plane landed upside down in the river and drifted downstream. A crane pulled the plane out of the water, and two bodies were recovered from the aircraft, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Franklin County Sheriff's Office are investigating the plane crash.

Information in this story came from KNDU.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

The Walrus and the Carpenter in Ballard closes amid strike

Couples panic, wedding plans sink due to flooded Seattle ferry venue

5 King County beaches closed due to high bacteria

State training hundreds of firefighters as wildfire season intensifies

Maltby Cafe and its supersized cinnamon rolls to get new home

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.