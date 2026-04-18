Small plane loses engine, makes emergency landing at Auburn, WA construction site

A small plane flying from California on its way to Renton had to make an emergency landing in Auburn on Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

Crews with Valley Regional Fire Authority responded to reports of an "aircraft accident" at a construction site 400 15th Street Southwest.

Auburn police said as the aircraft approached the area, the plane lost its second engine, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing.

The pilot successfully landed the plane in a field at a GSA construction site.

A small plane flying from California makes an emergency landing at an Auburn construction site. (Auburn Police Department)

Police said the pilot had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated. There was also a passenger onboard who wasn't hurt.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Auburn Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Ex-football player accused of posing as former UW QB Michael Penix, other NFL pros in $20M fraud case

Seattle influencer warning video goes viral after random attack

Renton, WA man charged in gruesome torture, domestic abuse case

Pierce County urges Sound Transit to uphold 'promise' on light rail expansion

Bones found by hikers ID'd as missing Cowlitz County, WA woman

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.