Seattle man runs marathon to honor friend killed in shooting

The Brief Dylan Jacobi is preparing to run a marathon this weekend to honor his childhood friend, Quusaa "Q" Margarsa, who was shot and killed after hours at his workplace on May 9. The 26-mile distance represents each year of Margarsa's life, as he would have celebrated his 26th birthday this coming Thursday. In tandem with the marathon, Jacobi and Margarsa’s family are raising money for gun violence prevention organizations and groups that support affected individuals and families.



A Seattle man is preparing to run a marathon this weekend to honor his childhood friend, who was shot and killed at his workplace earlier this month.

Dylan Jacobi is dedicating the run to Quusaa Margarsa, affectionately known as "Q." Margarsa was found shot and killed after hours on May 9 at The Growler Guys on Lake City Way, where he was an employee.

The tribute comes as Margarsa would have celebrated his 26th birthday this Thursday.

Running for 'Q'

Jacobi told FOX 13 Seattle that the 26-mile distance represents each year of Margarsa's life. He described his late friend as a deeply caring and loyal person who "was a light in Seattle."

The loss has been challenging for Margarsa's loved ones, and Jacobi expects the upcoming run to be an emotional experience.

"I don't know what it's going to be like during," Jacobi said. "I think Q himself is going to kind of push me through the end there. He was motivated and touched so many people that I'm hoping he's there with me on this one."

Supporting gun violence prevention

In addition to the marathon tribute, Jacobi and Margarsa’s family are channeling their grief into community action.

The group is actively raising money for organizations focused on preventing gun violence.

The funds will also benefit groups that provide critical support resources for individuals and families impacted by gun violence.

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