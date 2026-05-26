Midair skydiving collision leaves one dead in eastern WA group jump

The Brief Two local skydivers collided midair during a group jump at West Plains Skydiving in Adams County, Washington. One of the jumpers became incapacitated during descent and drifted away from the designated drop zone before a fatal landing. Authorities have confirmed that weather conditions were not a factor in the incident, which involved a total of 11 participants.



A group skydiving trip turned tragic after a deadly midair collision left a Kennewick-area man unresponsive before he crashed away from the designated landing area, authorities say.

ALCALA DE HENARES MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 30: Exhibition and display of material and means of different authorities of Alcala de Henares, in the Ciudad Deportiva Municipal del Val, on 30 August, 2025 in Alcala de Henares, Madrid, Spain. The event brin (Photo By Jesus Hellin/Europa Press via Getty Images) Expand

Deadly skydiving incident under investigation

What we know:

The Adams County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly skydiving accident that happened during a scheduled group jump at West Plains Skydiving at around 5:37 p.m. on Sunday.

According to information provided by the skydiving facility, the two individuals involved were Randy Hubbs of the Kennewick area and Nicole Klein of the Colville area.

Preliminary findings indicate that an in-flight collision happened between Hubbs and Klein during their descent. After the impact, Hubbs reportedly became incapacitated and lost control of his parachute canopy. Staff members observed and tracked him from about 500 feet above the ground as he drifted north and away from the drop zone. Witnesses said that he appeared unresponsive with his head and arms down before he disappeared behind a hill to the northeast.

Officials stated a total of 11 people participated in the jump operation. Weather conditions are not considered a contributing factor to the incident.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released information regarding the condition or status of the second jumper, Nicole Klein, following the midair collision.

What's next:

The investigation into the collision remains ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 509-659-1122 or via email at CrimeTips@co.adams.wa.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Multiple fatalities, injuries in chemical explosion at Longview, WA facility

Man dies after stabbing in Tacoma, WA; homicide investigation underway

Residents near Seattle’s Aurora Avenue frustrated by rising gun violence

What to know about the southern WA 'Country Meadows' wildfire prompting evacuations

Chelan, WA 14-year-old arrested for shooting 17-year-old

After 6 years on the run, Renton police arrest man for 2020 homicide

UW student concerned over 911 response to potential suspect sighting

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.