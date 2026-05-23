After 6 years on the run, Renton, WA police arrest man for 2020 homicide

A 26-year-old man is behind bars following a foot chase and arrest in Renton on Thursday night. Oshea Williams has been on the run since 2020.

For six years, investigators have been looking for the killer of 21-year-old Jimm Route. On May 21, around 9 p.m., officers were able to make the move to arrest a suspect in the case.

Williams, now 26, was spotted by officers near Benson Drive and SE 172nd Street, after police were made aware of his presence in the area shortly before. While attempting the arrest, the man fled on foot, according to RPD. They were eventually able to catch up to him and bring him into custody.

Oshea Williams

What they're saying:

"Six years is a long time, but our investigators never gave up on this case or finding justice for Jimm Route's family," said Commander Susan Lewis (formerly Hassinger). "This arrest is a testament to the persistence and dedication of our teams. We will keep working until justice is served."

The killing of Jimm Route

The backstory:

On March 10, 2020, police report that the 21-year-old was shot and killed at 100 Rainier Avenue South. They say his killer was caught on surveillance footage shooting him in the parking lot.

For years, Oshea Williams has been on the police department's radar. Investigators said in a press release that Williams fled on foot after the shooting and had been evading police for the past six years.

Previous FOX 13 coverage

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