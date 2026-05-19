RV fire on Seattle's Beacon Hill sparks neighborhood safety concerns

The Brief An early morning RV fire and explosion at a growing Beacon Hill homeless encampment has intensified local residents' frustrations regarding safety, crime, and ongoing neighborhood deterioration. Outreach workers and city officials highlighted the immense public safety and financial burden of repetitive site cleanups, which are currently scheduled to resume at this location within days. In response to the crisis, Seattle's mayor and city council are pushing to rapidly expand managed shelter spaces, including new tiny home villages and safe RV lots, to permanently transition people off the streets.



A Tuesday morning RV fire and explosion has intensified frustrations among Beacon Hill residents, who say a growing homeless encampment is impacting their neighborhood's safety and quality of life.

The Seattle Fire Department officials responded to the vehicle fire on 24th Avenue South just after 2:30 a.m. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains unclear.

Residents reported being awakened by a large explosion. By Tuesday afternoon, the smell of smoke lingered as workers cleared charred debris from the street.

We asked people nearby if they knew what started the fire, but no one seemed to have any information about what led to the flames.

Neighborhood frustrations grow

The incident has brought renewed attention to the encampment, which neighbors say has expanded to include tents, piles of trash, and propane and gas tanks. Residents also reported ongoing concerns regarding crime and break-ins.

"It's gone from a pleasant street to a disaster," said Gerald, a local homeowner who asked not to show his face. "Depending on which way the wind blows, you can smell something burning almost at all times."

Gerald expressed concern that speaking out against the encampment could be misconstrued, but emphasized that the situation is taking a toll on the neighborhood.

"I've noticed that when I share my opinion about not wanting RVs on the street, not wanting tents, not wanting to see drugs, not wanting to see naked people, some people look at that as hateful," Gerald said. "If you want to call it a disproportionate effect on lower income communities, it's certainly having that effect."

City outreach and expansion plans

Andrea Suarez, representing the outreach organization We Heart Seattle, visited the scene Tuesday to offer resources.

"This is a catastrophe," Suarez said. "This could have burned the entire neighborhood down."

Suarez noted that repetitive site cleanups place a continuous burden on local resources. "The clean-up that we're seeing here is on our taxpayer dollars, over and over and over again," she said.

Suarez supports sanctioned camping and RV lots. Earlier this month, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson announced several initiatives to expand managed shelter space across the city. The plans include new Pallet shelter units in Interbay and tiny home villages in South Park, Brighton Village, and Belmont Village.

Additionally, the city announced plans for 20 tiny homes and 72 "Safe RV" spaces at Glassyard Commons, located near West Seattle and South Park.

Upcoming encampment resolution

Signs posted near the remains of the burned RV indicate that a city encampment sweep is coming "in a matter of days." While residents hope the cleanup will make a difference, many expressed skepticism, noting that "history shows it won't" and that neighbors feel trapped in a cycle.

Mayor Wilson's office released a statement to FOX 13 Seattle:

"Homelessness is a citywide crisis, and we are moving aggressively on a citywide response, including moving rapidly to expand shelter, emergency housing, and RV safe parking. We recognize that what happened here is, of course, a public safety issue as well, both for people living outside and neighbors in the area. The overlaps between homelessness and public safety are knotty, complicated, and critically important to address in tandem. Note that the city's Unified Care Team works with police, human services, and sanitation staff.

"We believe that rapidly expanding shelter to bring people inside as the most important thing we can do to address the whole range of issues here, including the homelessness crisis, the impacts of encampments on neighbors, and the public safety issues that sometimes result from this overlapping and complex set of issues. In the meantime, the Unified Care Team continues its work to address problematic encampments and connect people to the services they need.

"We have a ways to go to meet our goals and turn the tide on the crisis, but we are moving faster than ever before:

The new Interbay site should open by mid-June

A community meeting for the South Park site will happen this week

Accelerated sites should open over the next several months, including Belmont Village (a Tiny House Village in Capitol Hill), Glassyard Commons (a Tiny House Village and RV Safe Parking in West Seattle), and Brighton Village (a Tiny House Village in Southeast Seattle)

Additional projects and locations are under review and many should advance this year.

The third piece of the mayor's legislative package to allow the expansion of successful shelter locations is up for vote before Council this afternoon, following the successful passage of previous legislation. This will help us move even more quickly.

Many of the shelter units being built are being reserved for people living homeless in the area of the shelter. We feel like this is an important show of responsibility to community, and helps make sure that neighbors can experience the benefits of bringing people inside.

"We have heard a lot of support for the mayor's approach from businesses, service providers, and neighbors across the city. Incidents like this one are dangerous and frightening. They also underscore the need to move as quickly as possible to address the underlying problems, which involve homelessness, public safety, and a range of other issues."

Councilmember Eddie Lin's office released a statement emphasizing the need for comprehensive reform:

"Witnessing the damage, I can only imagine how scary it was to have a raging fire and explosion in the middle of the night in this residential neighborhood.

"Our office has been engaging with neighbors around Mt. Baker and North Rainier for months, and I completely understand the frustration, anger, and fear as people have been dealing with violence, threats, fires, burglaries, and other safety issues for years, and many of those concerns have been exacerbated recently. We can all see clear signs of the systemic failures taking place, and these failures are disproportionately impacting our most vulnerable residents and neighborhoods.

"The City’s Unified Care Team is cleaning up the debris and engaging with the neighborhood this week. While I hope this can provide some support and temporary relief, including housing for the occupant of the burned RV, we obviously need to do so much more to address the ongoing crises of homelessness, drug addiction, unaddressed mental health needs, and our fragmented responses from government.

"That’s why it is so important to immediately scale up shelter and RV safe lots with much more intensive treatment, healthcare, and security on site. For the safety of those living on the streets, in their vehicles, and in homes, we must finally change the city’s approach here.

"I am also deeply frustrated with how long it is taking King County to scale up our walk-in mental health care centers. Voters approved the Crisis Care Centers Levy in April of 2023. Seattle still doesn’t have a crisis care center despite our city having the greatest needs, and the one site on Capitol Hill is not anticipated to open until late 2027 at the soonest. This is entirely unacceptable as we need more mental health care options now.

"I will continue to work closely with the Mayor, other Councilmembers, and our regional partners to do everything we can to rapidly scale up shelter, substance use treatment and mental healthcare, and to prioritize the hardest hit areas in the city, like North Beacon Hill, areas around Mt. Baker and Rainier Ave S, and the Chinatown-International District. Our residents and neighborhoods deserve better from government, and I am committed to working with all our neighbors so we can all feel safe and thrive."

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