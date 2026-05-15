Auburn police officer arrested for immoral communications with minor

The Brief An Auburn police officer was arrested Friday morning following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate and "immoral" communications with a minor. Auburn Police Chief Mark Caillier facilitated the arrest at the station and placed the officer on administrative leave, stating the allegations are "deeply troubling" and break the public's trust. The officer was booked into the Pierce County Jail while detectives continue their investigation; specific details of the communications have not yet been released.



An officer with the Auburn Police Department was arrested Friday morning after allegations of immoral communications with a minor.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, detectives began investigating the officer for inappropriately communicating with a minor. Auburn Police Chief Mark Caillier was alerted to the investigation and worked with detectives on arranging the officer's safe arrest at the police station.

Detectives arrested the Auburn police officer around 6:30 a.m. on Friday. The officer was placed on administrative leave, pending charges filed.

Auburn cop arrested for immoral communication

"The allegations in this case are deeply troubling and do not reflect the values, professionalism, or integrity of the Auburn Police Department. Our duty as officers is to ensure the safety and well-being of the public, especially children," said Caillier. "This officer has broken that trust, and this incident will be handled as promptly as possible, while still ensuring that due process is followed."

The details of the allegations are not yet known, and FOX 13 Seattle is working to identify the officer.

The officer was booked into Pierce County Jail pending the investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

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