How to get tickets for Journey's new Seattle concert date at Climate Pledge Arena

Rock legends Journey are bringing their Final Frontier Tour to Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena this September.

Tickets for the newly announced performance go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10 a.m.

The band says the tour is helping them celebrate over 50 years of hits including "Don’t Stop Believin’" and "Faithfully."

WICHITA, KANSAS - APRIL 04: Arnel Pineda (L) and Neal Schon of Journey perform in concert during the "Final Frontier Tour" at Intrust Bank Arena on April 04, 2026 in Wichita, Kansas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Journey will perform at Climate Pledge Arena on Sept. 21 as part of an expansion of the band's North American tour.

Journey announces 40 new tour dates including Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena

What we know:

Journey is extending its Final Frontier Tour with 40 additional dates this fall, including a stop at Seattle Center.

The band, led by founder Neal Schon, is celebrating more than five decades of music with a setlist featuring era-defining hits like "Any Way You Want It" and "Lights." The current lineup has Schon on lead guitar, Jonathan Cain on keyboards, and Arnel Pineda on lead vocals.

Members of American Rock group Journey take a bow after a performance onstage at Utica Memorial Auditorium (later known as the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium), Utica, New York, May 6, 1980. Pictured are, from left, Steve Perr Expand

What we don't know:

The official announcement did not include the specific starting price for tickets or the cost of the exclusive VIP packages.

Journey is coming to Seattle: Here is how to get tickets

What you can do:

Tickets for the Seattle show go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 15 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

For those looking to get ahead of the crowd, Citi cardmembers have access to a presale beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. A smaller number of VIP packages will also be available, which include premium reserved tickets and custom merchandise.

What they're saying:

"The energy has been incredible every night. Seeing these crowds sing these songs with us after all these years has been powerful," said founder Neal Schon. Keyboardist Jonathan Cain added that the band is "grateful for the fans who’ve supported this music across generations."

Rock icons Journey bringing 'Final Frontier' hits to Seattle this fall

Dig deeper:

The Final Frontier Tour originally launched in February in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The tour has been playing to packed arenas across the country. According to the band, the show is designed to be a celebration of the songs and memories that have connected audiences since Journey's inception over 50 years ago.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by a press release from AEG Presents and the official Journey tour announcement.

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