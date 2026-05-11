Niall Horan sets sights on Seattle with Climate Pledge Arena stop

The Brief Niall Horan is bringing his "Dinner Party Live On Tour" to North America in 2027. The tour includes a stop at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena in May. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 15.



Niall Horan is coming to Seattle next year for the North American leg of his "Dinner Party" tour. His date at Climate Pledge Arena will be just before the closing show of the tour.

Niall Horan tour dates and ticket info

What we know:

Former One Direction star, Niall Horan, is set to embark on a major headline run produced by Live Nation to support his new album, "Dinner Party," which releases June 5.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY)Niall Horan performs onstage at iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael K Expand

The North American leg begins on St. Patrick’s Day in St. Paul, Minnesota, and travels through major cities including Brooklyn and Inglewood before arriving in Seattle.

There will be a series of presales beginning Tuesday, May 12, at 10 a.m. local time. That one is for Citi cardmembers, followed by an artist presale on Wednesday. The general public sale begins Friday, May 15, at 10 a.m. local time.

Exclusive fan experiences and media appearances

Dig deeper:

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Horan described the new album as a "celebration of life and love." Before the 2027 arena tour, Horan will be busy in 2026 with a performance on "TODAY" at Rockefeller Center on June 12 and stadium shows alongside Thomas Rhett in Nashville and Hershey this July.

What's next:

Following the Seattle show, the tour will conclude its North American run on May 29, 2027, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

3 names emerge as potential Seattle Seahawks buyers

Seattle man investigated after video shows him throwing rock at Hawaii monk seal

Seattle-area hit with major traffic disruptions this weekend

Eastern WA winery with 4.5M gallons engulfed in flames

Dispute over Seattle Children’s helipad noise sparks public outcry

WA's first wildfire of the season in Okanogan-Wenatchee Forest now 100% contained

Boater appeared passed out before crashing into rocks in Steilacoom

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.