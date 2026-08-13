Grand Central Bakery bread recalled in Seattle after nail found inside loaf

The Brief Grand Central Bakery recalled 517 loaves of Potato Sourdough after a customer found a metal pallet nail inside a loaf. The recalled bread was sold Monday at Seattle-area grocery stores, restaurants, wholesalers and four company cafes. No injuries have been reported. Customers should not eat the recalled bread and should throw it away immediately.



A Pacific Northwest bakery chain is recalling hundreds of loaves of bread sold across the Seattle and Tacoma area after a metal nail was discovered inside a product.

What we know:

Grand Central Bakery has initiated a recall for 517 loaves of Potato Sourdough bread after a customer discovered a pallet nail inside a loaf. The company said it was isolated to a single batch of dough.

The recalled loaves were distributed on Monday, Aug. 10 across grocery stores, wholesalers, select restaurants and four company cafes. The recalled products include:

Potato Market Loaf (20 oz): Sold in paper bags at grocery stores with UPC 733163001576.

Potato Table Loaf (20 oz): Sold with no packaging directly to customers at company cafes and wholesalers.

Mini Potato Loaf (12 oz): Sold unpackaged at grocery stores and wholesale accounts.

Grand Central Bakery potato sourdough loaf recalled

No injuries or illnesses have been reported in connection with the contaminated bread. This is a voluntary recall, and the FDA has been notified.

Grocery stores that received the product include:

Central Co-op

Fred Meyer

Hilltop Red Apple

Ken's Markets

Marketime Foods

Metropolitan Markets

PCC Markets

QFC

Town & Country Market

Thriftway Stores

Whole Foods

Yakima Fruit Markets

The four affected company cafes include locations in Burien, Eastlake, Wallingford and Wedgewood.

What you can do:

Customers who purchased any of the recalled bread are urged not to consume the product and throw it away immediately. For refunds or questions, customers can contact Grand Central Bakery at seasales@grandcentralbakery.com or online.

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