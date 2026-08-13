Grand Central Bakery bread recalled in Seattle after nail found inside loaf
SEATTLE - A Pacific Northwest bakery chain is recalling hundreds of loaves of bread sold across the Seattle and Tacoma area after a metal nail was discovered inside a product.
What we know:
Grand Central Bakery has initiated a recall for 517 loaves of Potato Sourdough bread after a customer discovered a pallet nail inside a loaf. The company said it was isolated to a single batch of dough.
The recalled loaves were distributed on Monday, Aug. 10 across grocery stores, wholesalers, select restaurants and four company cafes. The recalled products include:
- Potato Market Loaf (20 oz): Sold in paper bags at grocery stores with UPC 733163001576.
- Potato Table Loaf (20 oz): Sold with no packaging directly to customers at company cafes and wholesalers.
- Mini Potato Loaf (12 oz): Sold unpackaged at grocery stores and wholesale accounts.
Grand Central Bakery potato sourdough loaf recalled
No injuries or illnesses have been reported in connection with the contaminated bread. This is a voluntary recall, and the FDA has been notified.
Grocery stores that received the product include:
- Central Co-op
- Fred Meyer
- Hilltop Red Apple
- Ken's Markets
- Marketime Foods
- Metropolitan Markets
- PCC Markets
- QFC
- Town & Country Market
- Thriftway Stores
- Whole Foods
- Yakima Fruit Markets
The four affected company cafes include locations in Burien, Eastlake, Wallingford and Wedgewood.
What you can do:
Customers who purchased any of the recalled bread are urged not to consume the product and throw it away immediately. For refunds or questions, customers can contact Grand Central Bakery at seasales@grandcentralbakery.com or online.
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The Source: Information in this story came from a press release from Grand Central Bakery and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.