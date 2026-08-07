Seattle weather: Heat Advisory extended, Red Flag warnings issued for eastern WA

The Brief Wildfire smoke is clearing from western Washington, and the Air Quality Alert for King, Pierce and Thurston counties is set to expire Friday morning. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through Friday night as temperatures climb into the upper 80s despite improving air quality. Red Flag Warnings are in effect for parts of central and eastern Washington this weekend because of hot, dry and windy conditions.



Smoke is making its way out of western Washington early Friday thanks to westerly winds. Those winds, as a part of an onshore flow, will push the smoke east, providing relief for some parts of the state.

Because the smoke is on its way out, the Air Quality Alert is scheduled to expire for King, Pierce, and Thurston counties on Friday at 8 a.m. Smoke and haze may take a little longer to clear in the Cascades.

Air Quality Alerts in Central and Eastern Washington will continue until further notice due to ongoing wildfires.

Heat Advisory for Western Washington

While the clearing of smoke may bring relief to western Washington, hot temperatures will persist through Friday, topping out in the mid to upper 80s and prompting the extension of a Heat Advisory through 11 p.m. Friday for the Seattle area.

Hot conditions with high temperatures up to 85 to 90 degrees are expected and low temperatures of 58 to 62 degrees, posing a moderate risk of heat-related illness.

The heat advisory includes the cities of Everett, Marysville, Shoreline, Lynnwood, Mount Vernon, Bellingham, Tacoma, Lake Stevens, Anacortes, Duvall, Renton, Mercer Island, Redmond, Sedro-Woolley, Kent Snohomish and Bothell. Portions of the North Cascades, Snohomish County, Pierce, and Skagit are also included in the advisory.

To stay safe, go to spaces with cooling and air filtration if smoke is also an issue. If you need to cool spaces that have no air conditioning, pull shades to block daytime heat. Use portable air cleaners or DIY box fan filters to help cool and clean air. Stay hydrated and limit activity.

What's next:

If you are heading to the coast, temperatures will be very refreshing heading into the weekend as onshore flow will bring wind in off the water, cooling temperatures down into the upper 60s and low 70s. A gradual cooldown to near-normal temperatures in the upper 70s will happen by the end of next week for other parts of the state, including the Seattle area.

Red Flag Warnings this weekend

A dry cold front will again bring breezy conditions to the Spokane area Friday and Saturday and stronger gusts near the Cascades and Western Columbia Basin. With humidity values as low as 8% to 20% in some areas and breezy to windy conditions expected, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for both Friday and Saturday for Central and Eastern Washington.

Looking Ahead:

While temperatures will be in the 80s for the next few days, some relief is on the way. Temperatures will cool down into the 70s later next week. The average for this time of year is around 79 degrees.

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