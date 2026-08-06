Seattle weather: Less wildfire haze on Friday

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The Brief A weather alert was in effect for Western Washington due to heat and wildfire smoke, which created poor air quality especially for sensitive groups, though conditions are expected to improve significantly on Friday as westerly winds push smoke east. Increased winds and low humidity will elevate the fire threat across Central and Eastern Washington on Friday and Saturday, placing the region under a Fire Weather Watch. Temperatures in Western Washington will cool into the low 80s over the weekend and remain comfortable into next week, with air quality expected to be generally good to moderate.



A weather alert was in effect today due to a combination of heat and wildfire smoke. Air quality was expected to be worst east of the I-5 corridor, including near the Cascade foothills and over the mountains themselves.

Air quality was expected to range from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups, although some areas could have experienced unhealthy or very unhealthy air at times. If that happened, outdoor activities were best avoided. Air quality showed improvement Thursday along the Olympic Peninsula.

Anyone particularly sensitive to smoke — including pregnant people, older adults, children, and those with asthma, COPD or COVID-19 — needed to pay extra attention to air quality and adjust outdoor activities accordingly.

Seattle weather will feature generally good to moderate air quality into the weekend, but conditions could change. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Seattle's heat advisory expires Thursday night

Highs were forecast to land in the upper 80s to low 90s for some communities today. Overnight lows will still be elevated in the 50s and low 60s, making sleeping challenging for those without air conditioning.

Weather in Seattle will remain hot on Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The good news will arrive on Friday. As winds increase from the west Thursday night into Friday, much of the wildfire smoke will be pushed east of Western Washington, leading to significantly improved air quality.

Wildfire outlook in Eastern WA

Unfortunately, the same weather pattern improving air quality for Western Washington will increase the fire threat across Central and Eastern Washington on Friday and Saturday.

Seattle weather will feature less wildfire smoke on Friday; however, fire danger remains high in Central and Eastern Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect, and it could be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning. Low relative humidity and blustery winds will create conditions favorable for rapid fire growth.

Very dry air and low relative humidity will increase the risk of wildfire spread, especially with gusty winds. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Seattle temperatures cool into next week

For Western Washington, temperatures will cool into the low 80s heading into the weekend. Air quality will generally be good to moderate, although that could change depending on wildfire activity and wind direction.

Temperatures will remain in the low 80s into next workweek before cooling into the upper 70s by next Wednesday.

Seattle weather will trend even cooler by Wednesday, with highs falling into the upper 70s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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