Person found dead on trail in Seattle, homicide investigation launched

The Brief Seattle police are investigating a homicide after a person was found dead on the Mountains to Sound Greenway Trail in West Beacon Hill. Officers responded Wednesday night near Dr. Jose Rizal Park, where homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are processing the scene. Authorities have not released the victim's identity or how they died, and the investigation is ongoing.



Seattle police have launched a homicide investigation after a person was found dead on a trail on West Beacon Hill Wednesday night.

What we know:

Police responded around 9 p.m. after a body was found along the Mountains to Sound Greenway Trail near Dr. Jose Rizal Park.

Seattle police said the homicide unit is responding to the scene. The public is asked to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

No details were released about the victim or what led up to the death. Police will release details as they gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

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